Aaron Rodgers 'Definitely Would Have' Accepted Jeopardy! Host Gig If Offered, NFL Schedule Aligned

A day before Mike Richards stepped down from his new Jeopardy! hosting job, another guest emcee had opened up about his dream of replacing the late Alex Trebek.

Aaron Rodgers called into SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio show on Thursday, telling host Adam Schein that he "definitely would have" agreed to become the host of ABC's long-running game show had the offer been presented to him.

"That was so much fun. That was just so much fun. I spent a lot of time studying and getting ready for it," the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, said, reflecting on his two-week stint as a guest host in April.

"I definitely wanted it, you know, was interested in finding a way to make it work with my schedule and with their schedule and filming," Rodgers continued. "But I had such a blast. I have zero regrets with how it all went. It was such a special environment. It was surreal to be on that stage."

Briefly mentioning Richards by his first name, Rodgers added: "To work with Mike [Richards] and the other producers, Rocky [Schmidt], Lisa [Broffman], Sara [Whitcomb Foss] and Clay [Jacobsen], it was really, really special for me."

The NFL star, who is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, also made a comparison to Green Bay's Lambeau Field while recounting hosting Jeopardy!.

Speaking about the venue's tunnel where there are bricks on the ground of the entrance and a sign that all the players touch in remembrance of all the "legends" in the football franchise, Rodgers said, "When you're just a super Jeopardy! fan like I am it's just so special to be on that stage, be in that environment where you know that you're walking in the footsteps of legends," adding that, while guest-hosting, he was "thinking about Alex [Trebek] and how much he meant to me and so many people, millions of people, worldwide who spent their evenings with him for so many years."

Trebek died at age 80 last November after he was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Being a self-proclaimed Jeopardy! nerd, Rodgers said he "definitely" would've tried to juggle his NFL calendar with the show's production needs if they had asked him to be the new face of the program.

"Yeah, I definitely would have," the reigning league MVP told Schein about accepting the hosting job had he been "offered."

"If they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule yeah, for sure," Rodgers, who will kick off his 17th year in the NFL, reiterated.

Rodgers was positioned as a favorite to lead Jeopardy! by fans, after the athlete brought a 14 percent ratings boost to the show during his two-week guest-hosting gig, according to multiple reports.

In addition, he was "not shy" about how much he wanted the job.

Rodgers had previously shared his plans to balance Jeopardy! and football during an April call into The Pat McAfee Show.

"I don't think I'd need to give up football to do it," he said at the time. "They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me 178 days to do Jeopardy! So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I'm not shy at all about saying I want the job. That's how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix."

For the time being, PEOPLE confirmed that Jeopardy! is set to air episodes that Richards taped before his departure.

Five episodes were filmed on Thursday and will air as scheduled. While Richards will no longer host the show, he will continue as the show's executive producer.