Aaron Rodgers Slams 'Armchair Quarterback' Analysts, Defends Himself After Fifth Straight Loss

The Green Bay Packers have lost their last five games, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers is confident his team can turn their season around.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers, 37, addressed his team's five-game losing streak. "I always believe in myself first and I bet on myself first to go out there and to impact the game and to be great," Rodgers told listeners. "I still know that I have that within me."

The quarterback reminded football fans that he's still "the reigning, defending two-time MVP."

Rodgers continued: "Regardless who's out there with me, guys want to come battle, they know where to find me. I'll be in the center of that huddle, expecting greatness, trying to inspire the best I can and lay it out on the line."

Analysts' criticism of Rodgers' performance this season isn't surprising considering the expectations Green Bay had going into the season. They currently hold a 3-6 record.

However, Rodgers told McAfee he doesn't "give a s--t what any of these experts on TV have to say" and called out analysts who "play armchair quarterback" without knowing "what the hell play we're running or what's going on."

The reigning MVP promised that "no matter what happens" this season, he's "going to go out and compete" every week. "That's all I know how to do," said Rodgers, who hopes his own perseverance will "be inspiration to raise" his teammates' "level of game."

Rodgers acknowledged during the interview that his team is going through "some serious adversity" at this point in the season, but he's hopeful that "this is the bottom of that adversity."

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner recently told PEOPLE that Rodgers, as well as Tom Brady, look like they're "exhausted" on the field this season.

"I think both of those guys look like they're exhausted," the NFL commentator told PEOPLE exclusively. "It's OK to go, 'You know what? It's not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it's just too hard overall to get everybody up to the standard. Maybe it is time to walk away.' "

"It's not being defeated," Warner said. "That's not saying you can't do it anymore. I just think sometimes that stuff outweighs the joy of the game, which is what it looks like is happening for those two guys and I feel for them."

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 NFL season, Rodgers spoke candidly about his thoughts on retirement.

"I think about it [retirement] all the time," Rodgers told Ernie Johnson during a June segment on TNT. "When you commit, you're 100 percent. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more."

"The football is the easy part," he said. "That's the joy. It's the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football."

The Green Bay Packers will next host the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.