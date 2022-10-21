Aaron Rodgers' Dating History: From Olivia Munn to Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers may prefer to keep his personal life private, but he's certainly had some high-profile romances.

Since his football career as a quarterback for the Green Bay Packers put him in the spotlight, Rodgers has found love with stars like Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick. Most recently, Rodgers surprised fans when he announced his engagement to Shailene Woodley in 2021 — although the relationship didn't end up lasting through 2022.

As of now, Rodgers is on a journey of self-love, which he believes to be one of the "core tenets" of mental health. He says that with the help of psychedelic drug ayahuasca, he's finally been able to fully love himself — which has bettered him both on and off the field.

"That's what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It's only in that unconditional self-love, that then I'm able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?" Rodgers said on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast.

From his long-term relationships to his briefer flings, here's a look back at Aaron Rodgers' dating history.

Jessica Szohr

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Rodgers was briefly linked to actress Jessica Szohr in 2011. While they eventually went their separate ways, they reportedly reunited in 2014. The rumored couple were spotted on several occasions, including an afterparty at a bowling alley, where the duo were seen playing a round with Taylor Swift.

Although they never made things red carpet official, the pair seem to have ended things on good terms, as Szohr attended Rodgers' birthday party in 2017.

Olivia Munn

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rodgers began dating actress Olivia Munn in 2014 after reportedly meeting at the ACM Awards, where they presented the award for Song of the Year together. At the time, Munn said she didn't know who Rodgers was and actually assumed he was a college football player when he informed her that he was an athlete. Munn later admitted that she "didn't really care what he did" and was more interested in the fact that he "was really attractive."

Several months after their first meeting, photos surfaced of the duo showing some PDA on the set of Munn's show, The Newsroom, and Rodgers took the opportunity to confirm their relationship. During an interview with ESPN, the quarterback said he was "real happy" in his relationship and didn't mind the attention that came along with it.

"The last couple years I've learned a lot about perspective and what's important. And, that you cannot, when you've had success individually and collectively as a team and you are highlighted for the things you've done on the field and off the field, you cannot hide from the spotlight. You have to learn to embrace it," Rodgers shared.

In June 2014, the couple made their first public appearance at a film screening and by the end of that year, things between Munn and Rodgers had gotten serious. The actress shared that the secret to their successful relationship was all about making "concessions" amid their hectic schedules — which was worth it to her.

"There's a lot of traveling, a lot of driving, and then you're just really happy with the decisions that you make. And for me, it comes at a time in my life when I end up having to say no to some work because I gotta be somewhere else. It doesn't make me sad or anything, because I want my life to be full and have all those experiences, so you kind of figure it out as you go," Munn told E! News.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

During that time, Munn also encouraged Rodgers to make amends with his estranged family, whom he hadn't spoken to for months before the couple started dating. Munn later said she persuaded Rodgers to call his parents and the family temporarily mended their relationship.

"Before he and I started dating, he hadn't spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating," she shared during a 2018 appearance on Andy Cohen Live. "They had a really nice conversation, then they started coming out my first year when I was in Green Bay in 2014. I just think it's really important to try to mend things in a family, and I encouraged that."

Things were smooth for the couple over the next few months, with Munn gushing about her boyfriend and how he had inspired her to be a healthier person and be more committed to an active lifestyle.

"Aaron is different than every other man I've ever met … There's so much I could say. Everything a good person can be, he is … He's in such great shape, and especially lately, he's been eating so well and working out. Having somebody in your life like that is so motivating," she shared.

Meanwhile, Rodgers praised Munn for being a "huge encourager and a huge supporter" and even putting "some of her own career goals on hold" to encourage him to achieve his own. He also shared that Munn had helped him become "more comfortable with [his] celebrity" and "the fame that comes from being one of the top players."

By 2016, the couple had become the subject of engagement rumors, although Munn was quick to shut things down. The rumors didn't stop there, though, because a year later, the couple were reported to be engaged once again after Munn was spotted wearing a ruby on her left hand.

Just a few months later, however, the couple broke up after three years together. Shortly after the split, Rodgers opened up about the relationship, explaining that sharing their romance with the public had been tough.

"When you are living out a relationship in the public eye, it's definitely … it's difficult. It has some extra constraints, because you have other opinions about your relationship, how it affects your work and, you know, just some inappropriate connections," he shared.

Kelly Rohrbach

J. Merritt/Getty

In 2017, Rodgers was spotted spending time with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach on a golf course in Los Angeles. While rumors quickly spread that the duo was an item, sources told PEOPLE that Rodgers and Rohrbach were just friends.

"Aaron and Kelly are just friends, and they went to play golf together. There's absolutely nothing weird or scandalous there, and it's ridiculous that [the tabloids] are making it into something," the source said.

Danica Patrick

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Rodgers and race car driver Danica Patrick were first linked in 2018, but the duo had actually known each other for years at that point. Patrick explained that after initially meeting at the 2012 ESPYs, they had kept in touch via email throughout the years.

"We kept in touch a little bit, and there were some years we didn't talk to each other, and then some every now and again, but it wasn't until obviously recently that we actually had phone numbers. We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay — it was very cute," Patrick said on Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM radio show.

Patrick confirmed the couple were dating in January 2018, noting that even though she was a longtime Chicago Bears fan, she would still be cheering for Rodger's Green Bay Packers. In July, the pair returned to where they first met and made their red carpet debut when Patrick hosted the 2018 ESPYs.

In October of that year, Rodgers gushed about his relationship with Patrick, sharing that he didn't feel like he had to be tightlipped about their romance and could freely share social media posts about their lives.

"We're just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We're really into each other … We're really attracted to each other … We really enjoy traveling … She's up for anything travel-wise, which is fun. She's a good travel partner because she's so laid-back and low-maintenance. And she's a hell of a cook, so we love just staying in, too. She eats really healthy. She's inspired me in that way," he shared.

Over the course of the next few months, the couple documented their relationship in heartfelt social media posts. In honor of Rodger's birthday, Patrick posted a sweet tribute calling him her "best friend and favorite person in the world."

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

By the end of 2019, the couple proved that things were serious between them when they purchased a home together in Malibu, California. While the couple were comfortable moving in together, Patrick said she wasn't expecting an engagement to happen immediately and was enjoying taking things daily.

"You can't be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there's that equal energy of being afraid that it's not going to happen. So you just have to let it go and be like, 'Well, am I having fun today? Yep, then life's good,' " she said.

While Patrick and Rodgers spent the first few months of 2020 in their new beachside abode, their relationship sadly didn't last much longer. The couple split in July after a little over two years together, although they didn't specify what led to their break up.

Almost a year after their split, Patrick looked back on the couple's relationship, sharing that she had been brokenhearted after they went their separate ways. But while she was emotional, Patrick said that it opened her to many moments of joy.

"I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that. But I've learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it's like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum," she said.

Meanwhile, Rodgers shared his own thoughts about the relationship, saying that it had been a great relationship for him, where he learned a lot about mindfulness.

"I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her. We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques," he said.

Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers Instagram

In early 2021, rumors surfaced that Rodgers was dating actress Shailene Woodley. While it's unclear exactly when they started dating, by February, multiple sources had confirmed to PEOPLE that Rodgers and Woodley were an item. Then, just days later, Rodgers announced that they were engaged while accepting the award for the 2020 NFL MVP.

Later that month, Woodley opened up about the relationship for the first time during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After showing off her engagement ring and gushing that Rodgers was "just a wonderful, incredible human being," she revealed that the duo had been together for much longer than fans thought.

"Yes, we are engaged. We are engaged. But for us, it's not new news, you know. So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while!' " Woodley shared.

Keleigh Sperry Teller Instagram

In March, Rodgers called the engagement "the best thing that's happened" to him in the last year and said that he was excited to become a father sometime in the future. While he said he didn't have plans for it to happen right away, he admitted that he had dreamed of it for a long time.

"It's gonna be a really fun challenge … I'll look forward to taking care of another life at some point. I think it's gonna be so fun. I've dreamt about what that will be like. I'm really excited about that chapter whenever that comes," he said.

Over the next few months, the couple were spotted out and about on several occasions, including a vacation in Mexico, an outing in Arkansas and a trip to attend the Kentucky Derby. The pair even visited Hawaii with pal Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh. Shortly after their Hawaiian vacation, Woodley got serious about her feelings for Rodgers, sharing that she believed they were meant to be together — and revealing they moved in together quickly.

Keleigh Sperry Teller Instagram

"I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together," she told Shape. "Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly. We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early."

That fall, Woodley and Rodgers took some time apart as he returned to the football field and she got busy with filming projects. Rodgers explained that he saw their long-distance relationship as a "good thing" as they could both focus on their work. While rumors began to swirl that the couple had split that December, sources told PEOPLE that the couple were "still together" and had a "different, non-traditional relationship."

Shortly after Rodgers slammed President Joe Biden's administration for their handling of COVID-19 vaccines in early 2022, it was revealed that the couple didn't see eye to eye on politics. An insider told PEOPLE that early on in their relationship, they decided to "agree to disagree about things and not debate them."

In February, the pair faced breakup rumors once again, although Rodgers seemingly shot them down by sharing an Instagram post about gratitude where he referred to Woodley as his "partner." The next day, Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and called Woodley an "amazing partner to do life with," which "just makes the work-life a bonus." The following month, the couple were spotted together on several occasions and appeared to be affectionate while hanging out at a winery in Los Olivos, California.

Despite things seemingly going well for the couple, they officially split in April. A source told PEOPLE that Woodley felt the relationship "was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy." While they never officially confirmed their break up, Woodley shared an emotional post about loss not long after.