Aaron Rodgers Says He's 'Really Attracted' to Girlfriend Danica Patrick: We 'Love Each Other'

Aaron Rodgers couldn’t be happier with girlfriend Danica Patrick — and he’s not afraid to let the world know!

While the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 34, has a history of being tight-lipped about his personal life, now that he’s dating Patrick, 36, he doesn’t “feel like I have to be reserved all the time.”

“It’s more normal,” he explained in an interview with Artful Living, before adding that there’s still a “right time and right place” for opening up about his personal life.

“We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We’re really into each other,” he shared, adding that given the depth of their feelings for one another, all of their Instagram photos together are only natural.

“There are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot,” he remarked. “We’re really attracted to one another.”

Shedding light on how the couple likes to spend their time, Rodgers shared that the pair both “really enjoy traveling.”

“She’s up for anything travel-wise, which is fun,” he told Artful Living, adding that “she’s a good travel partner because she’s so laid-back and low-maintenance.”

And it doesn’t hurt that she has a trick or two up her sleeve when it comes to the kitchen

“She’s a hell of a cook, so we love just staying in, too,” he told the outlet. “She eats really healthy. She’s inspired me in that way.”

The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2018 ESPY Awards in July, where Patrick also made history, becoming the first woman to ever host the event.

“I’m really proud of her for that,” Rogers told Artful Living, before praising Patrick for being the most successful female driver in the history of American open-wheel racing.

“There aren’t many women who race. None who ever won an Indy race and none with as many top-10 finishes as her,” he said. “She’s a strong woman, and she went through a lot in her career. I’m proud of the way that she ended [her career] and I’m proud of her doing the ESPYs.”

Patrick retired from racing in May.

Opening up about the origins of their love story, Patrick revealed earlier this year that although the pair met in 2012 — and exchanged email addresses — it took years before their relationship became romantic.

“We kept in touch a little bit, and there were some years we didn’t talk to each other, and then some every now and again, but it wasn’t until obviously recently that we actually had phone numbers,” Patrick, a longtime fan of Packers rivals, the Chicago Bears, recalled while appearing on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM in May. “We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay — it was very cute.”

Rodgers, who helped to lead the Packers to victory in the 2010 Super Bowl, ended his relationship with Olivia Munn in 2017 after three years together. Patrick was previously dating NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. before their split in 2017.