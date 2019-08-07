Danica Patrick Supports Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay Packers Practice: He's 'Looking Sharp and Hot'

Danica Patrick is part of the team!

The retired race car driver, 37, supported boyfriend Aaron Rodgers, 35, at his team’s, the Green Bay Packers, practice this week, sharing a series of photos from the outing on Instagram.

“When in Green Bay, do as the green bayians do!” Patrick captioned the slides. “Full house of fans for practice today.

Patrick revealed she sat in the “family section,” before praising Rodgers and the Wisconsin team.

“The team works so hard, as I have come to see first hand,” said Patrick. “Between practices and meetings, it’s more than a full time job when in season. It’s nice to see him doing his thing, looking sharp and hot. The temp was pretty high too!”

Added the star, “Go pack go.”

The pair have not been shy about professing their feelings on social media since making their red carpet debut as a couple in July at the 2018 ESPY Awards.

Patrick was previously married to Paul Hospenthal from 2005 to 2012. She later dated fellow racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for five years before splitting in 2017. Rodgers, who helped to lead the Packers to victory in the 2010 Super Bowl, dated Olivia Munn until 2017 when they split after three years together.

In October 2018, Rodgers credited Patrick with helping him learn how to let loose and not stay so focused on keeping his private life so under wraps.

“I don’t feel like I have to be reserved all the time. We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We’re really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot. We’re really attracted to each other,” he told Artful Living, adding that the couple likes traveling together.

“She’s a good travel partner because she’s so laid-back and low-maintenance. And she’s a hell of a cook, so we just love staying in, too. She eats really healthy. She’s inspired me in that way.”