Aaron Rodgers Celebrates His 39th Birthday Courtside with Daughter of Milwaukee Bucks Owner

Aaron Rodgers is another year older, and he celebrated his 39th birthday courtside.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was spotted sitting next to model Mallory Edens at Friday night's Milwaukee Bucks game. Edens, 26, is daughter to one of the Bucks' primary owners, Wes Edens, who was also in attendance as the team faced the Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.

Rodgers, who ended his engagement with Shailene Woodley in February, was also joined by his teammate, Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb. The two were given a warm welcome from the crowd as they cheered on the defending NBA champions.

While Friday's visit was the first time that Rodgers has cheered on the Bucks in-person since April, it wasn't the first time he's joined Edens courtside. The model shared a photo of herself and the quarterback at a Bucks game in 2019 to Instagram, and it ended up fueling an ongoing debate between rappers Pusha T and Drake.

Edens wore a shirt with Pusha T on it as the Bucks faced the Toronto Raptors, Drake's hometown team, and included a photo of Kermit the frog sipping tea as the last slide of her post, seemingly confirming that the shirt was a move meant to antagonize.

Drake then commented on her post, shared a photo of her on his Instagram story, and briefly changed his profile photo to a picture of Edens.

"All is fair in war and war and trust me I'll still get you tickets to OVO fest," the rapper wrote over a photo of Edens he posted to his story.At the time, the two rappers were feuding after Pusha T released a diss track accusing Drake of fathering an illegitimate child. The Toronto rapper ended up confirming he had a son, Adonis, now 5, on his own album a few months later.

Rodgers' birthday celebration didn't stop after his headline-making visit to the Bucks on Friday, though. He led the Packers to a much-needed 28-19 victory over the Chicago Bears Sunday, securing the title of most-ever franchise wins for an NFL team for Green Bay.

Going into Sunday's rival matchup, both the Bears and the Packers had 786 total franchise wins. Now, Green Bay holds the record — at least for this week.

While the season started off tough for Rodgers — a five-game losing streak had many considering whether it was time for the two-time MVP to call it quits — Sunday's victory over the Packers' long-time rivals likely provided a needed boost.

Before the start of the season, Rodgers said he thinks about retirement "all the time."

"When you commit, you're 100 percent. But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more," he told Ernie Johnson in June.

"The football is the easy part," he said. "That's the joy. It's the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football."