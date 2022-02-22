Aaron Rodgers Calls Shailene Woodley His 'Partner,' an 'Incredible Woman' After Split News

The Green Bay Packers quarterback also said he has "remorse" for how his COVID-19 comments impacted Shailene Woodley and his loved ones

Aaron Rodgers seemed to imply that he and Shailene Woodley are still together despite reports that the couple had ended their engagement, calling the actress his "partner" during a Tuesday interview.

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers told viewers that he would not be announcing any career changes, as many anticipated, but instead spoke about Woodley, whom PEOPLE and other outlets reported he split from last week.

Early in the conversation, Rodgers, 38, mentioned that he'd spoken to Woodley about being together for two NFL seasons and winning league MVP twice during that time. He also said that he has an "amazing partner to do life with," which "just makes the work-life a bonus."

When specifically asked about Woodley after talking about the women behind some of the league's players, Rodgers said he's "learned so much" from the Big Little Lies star.

"She's just an incredible woman, talented, smart kind," said Rodgers. "I said last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift. When you have a partner like that it just makes life so much more enjoyable."

He added, "I think that living a life of gratitude is such an important way to keep that joy in your life and when you meet your person, life just changes … You're never the same because you know you can't be."

On Monday, Rodgers posted an Instagram message about gratitude, which included a snap of himself cuddled up to Woodley, 30. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," he wrote.

"Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like," he added. "I love you and am grateful for you."

Last week, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rodgers and Woodley had split, just over one year after he made the surprise announcement that they were engaged. "It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," a source who is close to Rodgers told PEOPLE at the time. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

The news came months after Rodgers made headlines for revealing that he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, despite previously telling reporters that he had been "immunized." He claimed that he was allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) vaccines. He also said he did not want to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because he "had heard of multiple people who had had adverse events around getting the J&J." He was later fined by the NFL for breaking COVID-19 protocols, and criticized for what many felt were misleading original statements about his vaccination status.

During his Tuesday appearance, Rodgers apologized to his loved ones, including Woodley, for the backlash his comments had on them.

"I didn't realize in the midst of the COVID conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people," he said. "The people who support me and love me and check on me and take care of me."