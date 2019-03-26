Aaron Rodgers Shares Sweet Birthday Message for 'Badass' Girlfriend Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers isn’t afraid to shower praise on girlfriend Danica Patrick.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback wrote Patrick a sweet message on Instagram, Monday, in celebration of her 37th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy Birthday to this Beautiful, intelligent, strong, driven, bad ass woman that I get to stand beside in this life ❤️ @danicapatrick,” Rodgers, 35, captioned the post, which included an adorable photo of the couple smiling at each other on the ESPYs red carpet.

He also included hashtags for the phrases, “lover,” “friend,” “travel partner,” “smokin hot” and “fine wine.”

The retired race car driver appeared smitten by the tribute, commenting two red heart emoji.

The couple have not been shy about professing their feelings on social media since making their red carpet debut as a couple in July at the 2018 ESPY Awards, where Patrick made history by becoming the first woman to ever host the event.

And this year, she gushed over Rodgers on Valentine’s Day, sharing a photo featuring the couple standing outside together.

“I love doing life with you!” she wrote.

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers Danica Patrick/Instagram

Patrick was previously married to Paul Hospenthal from 2005 to 2012. She later dated fellow racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for five years before splitting in 2017.

RELATED: Danica Patrick Posts Sweet Valentine’s Day Message to Aaron Rodgers: ‘Love Doing Life with You’

Rodgers, who helped to lead the Packers to victory in the 2010 Super Bowl, dated Olivia Munn until 2017 when they split after three years together.

In October 2018, Rodgers credited Patrick with helping him learn how to let loose and not stay so focused on keeping his private life so under wraps.

“I don’t feel like I have to be reserved all the time. We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We’re really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot. We’re really attracted to each other,” he told Artful Living, adding that the couple likes traveling together.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

RELATED: Danica Patrick Says Aaron Rodgers Is Her First Partner Who Offers to Pay on Dates

“She’s a good travel partner because she’s so laid-back and low-maintenance. And she’s a hell of a cook, so we just love staying in, too. She eats really healthy. She’s inspired me in that way.”

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Patrick, meanwhile, praised Rodgers’ generous side, saying in November 2018 that he is the only partner she’s ever had who pays for things.

“It was super uncomfortable in the beginning with Aaron to have him paying for things, because it was so out of the norm for me,” she said on an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

“It’s just a pattern, I had to break that pattern of like, ‘I got it, let me take care of you.’ But I think it’s also good because no one’s really done that for him either. … But, yes, he pays for most things.”