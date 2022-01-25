Aaron Rodgers Is Assessing His Future, Thinking About Life After Football, Source Says

Aaron Rodgers is trying to figure out his "next act" after the Green Bay Packers' playoffs loss

Aaron Rodgers is figuring out his next move — and deciding whether or not he will continue to play in the NFL.

After the Green Bay Packers' playoffs loss over the weekend, a source close to the 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback tells PEOPLE that any decision about Rodgers' tenure with the team will not come easily.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He has a lot to think about in the months to come," the insider says. "Not just about his future in football, but what happens when football inevitably ends. What does he do?"

After his stint guest-hosting Jeopardy did not lead to a full-time gig, Rodgers has been keeping his options open for opportunities. The source says he's had offers for jobs as a pundit for some television shows, mainly for conservative media outlets.

The source says, "It really feels like a lot of doors have closed for him in the past few months, but he's thinking maybe that's not a horrible thing. Maybe that will guide him to his next act, away from football, doing something he loves and is passionate about."

Speaking to reporters via ESPN last Wednesday, Rodgers talked about future career moves.

"I'm just savoring this year as much as anything," he said. "It won't be something where I'll drag it out for months and months. I'll have conversations with my loved ones after the season."

"I'm not gonna hold the team back from anything. Once I commit, if it's committing to move forward here, it'll be a quick decision," he explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rodgers, who is engaged to Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley, will soon be making both professional and personal decisions. "Right now, Aaron has a lot to assess in his life and future," the source says. "The next few weeks will be illuminating for him."

Rodgers is worried that he may have burned some bridges after publicly blasting the Biden administration while discussing the government's handling of vaccines in an interview with ESPN published Friday. Rodgers was fined last year for failing to follow the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, which came after he publicly confirmed he was unvaccinated.

"When the president of the United States says, 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' it's because him and his constituents, which, I don't know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes," Rodgers told ESPN.

"But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which — how do you even trust them? — but then they come out and talk about 75% of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities. And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that's not helping the conversation," he added.

The comments, which went viral, have turned Rodgers into a polarizing figure both on and off the football field — and those close to him worry that they may have limited some options for the athlete.