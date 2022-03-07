Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Spending Time Together: 'He Wants to Give It Another Try,' Source

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have been spotted together again after calling off their engagement, as a source tells PEOPLE that while they're not a couple the pair is "trying to remain friendly."

Over the weekend, Rodgers, 38, officiated Green Bay Packers teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding to Frankie Shebby in Santa Barbara, California, the source says. Woodley attended with Rodgers as a friend, though another source tells PEOPLE that the quarterback is hoping they'll reconcile.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

An insider echoes that Rodgers is trying to get Woodley back, with the former couple spending time together recently.

"They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship," explains the insider. "Now when Aaron's season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though."

Last month, PEOPLE reported that Rodgers and Woodley had split after announcing their engagement in early 2021.

"It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," a source who is close to Rodgers told PEOPLE at the time. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount. They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them."

Aaron Rodgers ; Shailene Woodley Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley | Credit: Getty (2)

Since then, though, Rodgers spoke about Woodley during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, saying that he has an "amazing partner to do life with," which "just makes the work-life a bonus."

When specifically asked about Woodley after talking about the women behind some of the league's players, Rodgers said he's "learned so much" from the Big Little Lies actress.

"She's just an incredible woman: talented, smart, kind," said Rodgers. "I said last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift. When you have a partner like that it just makes life so much more enjoyable."

That same week, he'd posted an Instagram message about gratitude, which included a snap of himself cuddled up to Woodley, 30. "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life," he wrote.