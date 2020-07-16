NFL Star Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick Split After Two Years Together

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and the former race car driver dated for two years

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have called it quits, a rep for the former racecar driver confirmed to PEOPLE.

The two first confirmed they were a couple in January 2018.

As of Thursday, Patrick was no longer following the Green Bay Packers quarterback on Instagram. The latest photos of Rodgers currently on Patrick's page are from February and April.

Reps for Rodgers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Just weeks into the coronavirus outbreak, Patrick opened up about quarantining with 36-year-old Rodgers, who she called "extremely attractive" and "super intelligent."

“If you like a partner who is extremely attractive, super intelligent, very thoughtful, patient (lord knows I can be stubborn), loves to travel, is open minded, is into growing in this life, and can ball. Ya, it’s pretty amazing,” the 38-year-old said during an Instagram Q&A in April.

The couple had been isolating together amid the pandemic and were taking online classes, cooking, and catching up with friends and family through the phone.

“I’m learning a little bit more Spanish,” Patrick told PEOPLE earlier this year. “Aaron got Rosetta Stone on his phone, so we’re learning languages.”

In May 2018 while appearing on Jenny McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show, Patrick reminisced about how she and Rodgers first met at the 2012 ESPY Awards.

“We met at the ESPYs in 2012. We both remember meeting each other, it was quick,” Patrick said, before laughing. “I got his email address, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh, not a phone number? Just an email address?'”

Patrick recalled how she and Rodgers kept in contact on and off throughout the years, until something sparked between them — enough so that she could set aside her fandom for the Chicago Bears, the storied rivals of the Packers.

“We kept in touch a little bit, and there were some years we didn’t talk to each other, and then some every now and again, but it wasn’t until obviously recently that we actually had phone numbers,” Patrick recalled on the show. “We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay — it was very cute.”

Patrick even cheered for the Packers during her and Rodgers' time together.

“I can’t wait to go to Lambeau,” Patrick previously told USA Today. “I was a Bears fan [but] I’ve known Aaron for quite awhile and I’ve always told him I would cheer for him. As I’ve said before, I cheer for him, I just don’t want his team to win. Now, of course, I cheer for the whole team.”

In another appearance on McCarthy’s SiriusXM radio show last year, Patrick said things were going "fantastic" in the couple's relationship, and even playfully suggested a proposal was on the way.

“You know what, that’s one of those things. You can’t be attached to something going a certain way because if you really want something to happen, there’s that equal energy of being afraid that it’s not going to happen,” Patrick said.

“So you just have to let it go and be like, ‘Well, am I having fun today? Yep,’ then life’s good,” the Pretty Intense podcast host added, to which McCarthy replied, “That’s right, the ride can be so sweet.”

“I’ll probably get proposed to tomorrow now,” Patrick joked.

Rodgers, who helped lead the Packers to victory in the 2010 Super Bowl, previously dated actress Olivia Munn for three years. They split in 2017.