Aaron Rodgers Parties in Denim Outfit (and Mustache) After Signing $134M Contract Extension

Aaron Rodgers knows how to look like a million bucks — in more ways than one.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback signed a record-breaking contract extension with the team that will net him $134 million over the course of four years, ESPN reported.

Of that amount, $103 million is guaranteed but Rodgers could earn nearly $180 million if he completes incentives such as securing a trip to the playoffs and finishing with a top three quarterback rating, the outlet said.

Better yet? Rodgers won’t have to wait long to see his money — he’ll earn $67 million by the end of 2018, and another $13 million by mid-March next year, according to ESPN.

The deal means Rodgers, 34, will likely finish his career with the Packers — the same team that drafted him — as he’ll be 40 when his contract expires following the 2023 NFL season (though the athlete has previously mentioned he wants to go the Tom Brady route and play into his 40s).

Shortly after the news broke on Wednesday, Rodgers posted a picture of himself on Instagram holding a Packers jersey during the 2005 NFL Draft.

“It’s been an amazing ride the last 13 years; excited to start year 14 knowing that my future is here, in Green Bay, for our 100th season,” Rodgers wrote on the Instagram post. “I’ve grown up in this place, and grown older and a little wiser along the way.”

Rodgers — a two-time NFL MVP — also included a picture of himself holding the Lombardi trophy after winning the Super Bowl in 2010.

“Thank you to our incredible fan base for inspiring us players to be better year after year. Thank you to the Packers organization for standing by me time and time again and giving me the opportunity to lead this football team,” he continued. “And thank you to my teammates along the way, past and present who have impacted my life in so many positive ways, giving me friendships for life.”

He added: “Looking forward to making some more memorable moments this year, and for years to come…”

Danica Patrick — who confirmed her relationship with Rodgers in January — marked the exciting occasion with a picture of Armand De Brignac Ace of Spades Brut Gold champagne, which she posted on her Instagram story.

“Big day,” Patrick, 36, wrote in the post, along with a pair of green and yellow emoji hearts, the Packers’ colors.

Rodgers didn’t wait very long to celebrate his contract, as he rocked an all-denim outfit just hours later at the Packers’ Welcome Back Luncheon. He topped the retro look off with a huge mustache.

The luncheon is a popular event in Green Bay where players typically show up in ridiculous outfits, CBS Sports noted.

“Big thank you to @levisand @heymarkavery for helping me with my all denim look today for the annual Packers Welcome Back Luncheon. The tux jacket was a replica of one made for Bing Crosby in 1951,” Rodgers wrote to his Instagram followers. “Lastly, thanks to genetics that allow me to grow a mustache that even a hero of mine, Sam Elliott, might be proud of.”