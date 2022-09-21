Aaron Judge Ties Babe Ruth's 95-Year-Old Record with 60th Home Run

The Yankees outfielder is making home run history, and has a chance to tie Roger Maris' American League record with his next hit

By
Published on September 21, 2022 09:43 AM
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting his second home run of the game in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Chicago Cubs 8-0.
Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty

Slide over, Babe, you've got some company!

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge tied Babe Ruth's 95-year-old team record Tuesday night, launching his 60th home run of the season and edging closer to Roger Maris' American League record of 61 in a single season.

Ruth hit 60 home runs in 1927, while Maris hit 61 in 1961.

Judge, 30, is just the sixth player in Major League Baseball history to reach 60 in a season. There have only been nine 60-homer seasons in league history.

It's an especially impressive feat when one accounts for the fact that baseballs this season are said to be harder to hit as far, due to a change in manufacturers caused by COVID, The Atlantic reported.

The next closest hitter this season to come close to Judge's success is Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who has 40 homeruns.

Aaron Judge
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty

The all-time single-season home-run record was set Barry Bonds in 2001, with 73 — though baseball fans often place an asterisk on his success as he was later linked to performance enhancing drugs.

Still, Bonds' success is the threshold by which Judge has said he respects the most.

"73 is the record in my book," Judge told Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci. "No matter what people want to say about that era of baseball, for me, they went out there and hit 73 homers and 70 homers, and that to me is what the record is."

On Tuesday night, the outfielder's record-tying home run was only topped later in the inning by teammate Giancarlo Stanton's walk-off grand slam.

aaron-judge.jpg
Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty.

On Instagram early Wednesday, Judge posted a series of videos of the two home runs and other photos from the historic night, with the caption: "What a night! That was for you, Yankee faithful!"

Stanton replied in turn: "🔥🔥🔥"

Sports fan Adam Sandler also got in on the comments on Twitter, telling Judge, "We love you pal. You're incredible. We are all having the best time watching you. Thank you."

Judge's next shot to tie Maris comes Wednesday night, when the Yankees finish out the two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

