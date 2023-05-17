Aaron Judge Has 'Choice Words' for Blue Jays Broadcasters Who Implied He Cheated: 'I'm Not Happy About It'

"I don't see why it's a story, to be honest," Judge said on Tuesday

Published on May 17, 2023 02:53 PM
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record.
Photo: Cole Burston/Getty

Aaron Judge is "not happy" with the Toronto Blue Jays broadcast team.

After play-by-play announcers Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez suggested on the Sportsnet broadcast that Judge, 31, was cheating on Monday night, the Yankees star told reporters he was "definitely" bothered by the allegations, according to New York Daily News.

When speaking with the newspaper on Tuesday, Judge said he was "especially" bothered given "the things that have happened in this game with cheating."

"I don't see why it's a story to be honest," Judge said. "If their broadcasters want to make a deal about it, they can say anything they want."

When asked if he thought the on-air speculation was "reckless" of the broadcasters, Judge said, "I've got some choice words about that," but did not elaborate on his response.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
Ron Jenkins/Getty

Judge continued, "To get that thrown out, I'm not happy about it. People can say what they want. I still have a game to play, things I need to do. I told you guys what happened; everybody else can make their own story."

Toronto's suspicions began when Judge was up to bat on Monday.

The Yankees star wasn't looking at the pitcher, but rather to the Yankees bench, where Toronto wondered if he was receiving information about his opponents that would qualify as cheating.

After Monday's game, Judge told the NY Daily News that he was looking at the bench because his teammates were being loud in the dugout. "I'm kind of looking like, 'Who's still talking?' It's 6-0. Our manager got tossed. He did his job. Like, let's go back to playing ball."

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) hits his 61st home run, a two run shot, of the season to tie Roger Maris as the Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty

The MLB is aware of the cheating concerns, but according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, the Yankees don't anticipate an investigation will be conducted.

"Nothing that went on last night was against the rules," Yankees general manager Aaron Boone told Joyce.

