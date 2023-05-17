Aaron Judge Has 'Choice Words' for Blue Jays Broadcasters Who Implied He Cheated: 'I'm Not Happy About It'

Aaron Judge is "not happy" with the Toronto Blue Jays broadcast team.

After play-by-play announcers Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez suggested on the Sportsnet broadcast that Judge, 31, was cheating on Monday night, the Yankees star told reporters he was "definitely" bothered by the allegations, according to New York Daily News.

When speaking with the newspaper on Tuesday, Judge said he was "especially" bothered given "the things that have happened in this game with cheating."

"I don't see why it's a story to be honest," Judge said. "If their broadcasters want to make a deal about it, they can say anything they want."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When asked if he thought the on-air speculation was "reckless" of the broadcasters, Judge said, "I've got some choice words about that," but did not elaborate on his response.

Ron Jenkins/Getty

Judge continued, "To get that thrown out, I'm not happy about it. People can say what they want. I still have a game to play, things I need to do. I told you guys what happened; everybody else can make their own story."

Toronto's suspicions began when Judge was up to bat on Monday.

The Yankees star wasn't looking at the pitcher, but rather to the Yankees bench, where Toronto wondered if he was receiving information about his opponents that would qualify as cheating.

After Monday's game, Judge told the NY Daily News that he was looking at the bench because his teammates were being loud in the dugout. "I'm kind of looking like, 'Who's still talking?' It's 6-0. Our manager got tossed. He did his job. Like, let's go back to playing ball."

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty

The MLB is aware of the cheating concerns, but according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, the Yankees don't anticipate an investigation will be conducted.

"Nothing that went on last night was against the rules," Yankees general manager Aaron Boone told Joyce.