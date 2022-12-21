Aaron Judge Named 16th Yankees Captain on Heels of Massive Contract: 'An Incredible Honor'

"I'm here to embrace every single obstacle and continue to lead this team and this city to multiple championships down the road," the superstar Judge said on Wednesday

Published on December 21, 2022 12:37 PM
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York.
Photo: Dustin Satloff/Getty

Aaron Judge has made MLB history once again.

The 30-year-old New York Yankees superstar — who signed a nine-year contract with the team worth $360 million this month — was named the franchise's sixteenth team captain.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner announced the decision during Judge's re-introductory press conference on Wednesday.

Steinbrenner told reporters it is his "great pleasure" to welcome the defending MLB MVP "back to the Bronx as the sixteenth captain of this great organization, the New York Yankees."

The team's owner said it's "an honor and a position" that Judge "greatly deserves." Judge then joined Steinbrenner at the podium to pose for photos holding up his no. 99 Yankees jersey.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees poses with Hal Steinbrenner during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York.
Dustin Satloff/Getty

Speaking to the media, Judge said, "Hal, what you just said about getting a chance to be the captain of the Yankees now, it goes without saying what an honor that is," to join previous team captains the likes of Derek Jeter and legendary Lou Gehrig.

"This is an incredible honor that I don't take lightly," he continued.

Judge commended the Yankees organization for "how they take pride in what they do" both on and off the field "to represent this organization and represent these pinstripes."

As team captain, Judge said he hopes to "continue to try and be the same leader" he's been for the prior six years. "

"I know there's probably going to be a couple more responsibilities with this, but I'm here to embrace every single obstacle and continue to lead this team and this city to multiple championships down the road," he said.

The record-breaking baseball star thanked his wife Samantha, his family, and former Yankees stars Willie Randolph and Derek Jeter, who were both in attendance to congratulate Judge on Wednesday.

Former New York Yankees captains Willie Randolph and Derek Jeter pose for a photo with Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees after a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York.
Dustin Satloff/Getty

The honor for Judge comes just after the sale of his record-breaking home run ball — which sold for $1.5 million.

Fisher Investments vice president Cory Youmans caught the ball on Oct. 4 at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field. On Monday, Youmans revealed he could have walked away with twice the amount of the sale, but chose to keep the selling process "fair" and transparent.

Youmans explained his decision in a statement released by auction house Goldin after the ball was sold over the weekend to a buyer only identified as "Joe," the New York Post reported.

"Congratulations to Joe! Given the historical significance of #62, it was important to me that the selling process was fair, accessible and transparent," Youmans said, adding that the seller "seems like a great man and the perfect steward for this special piece of MLB history."

"As this chapter comes to an end, and I reflect on catching home run ball #62, I'll always remember the kindness of the fans around me on that exciting night in Arlington," Youmans said. "It was the epitome of how sports brings humans together, and I'll cherish that memory forever."

Meanwhile, in other MLB news, baseball fans were shocked when star shortstop Carlos Correa agreed to a 12-year contract with the New York Mets worth $315 million — just one week after agreeing to a larger contract with the San Francisco Giants.

Giants fans were prepared for Correa to sign a historic, 13-year contract with the team worth $350 million, but according to ESPN, "concerns during the physical examination" lead to the agreement's discontinuation.

