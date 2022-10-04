Aaron Judge Smashes History with His 62nd Home Run to Set AL Single-Season Record

Judge hit the historic home run Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris' 61-year-old record

Published on October 4, 2022 08:50 PM
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting his second home run of the game in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Chicago Cubs 8-0.
Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty

It's official! With his 62nd home run in the books tonight, Aaron Judge has surpassed Roger Maris' record for home runs in an American League single season.

Judge, 30, broke the record with a one-run homer smashed into the left field seats at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field.

It was just the third pitch he had faced Tuesday night, in the top of the first inning. It came nearly a week after Judge had hit his record-tying 61st home run of the season against the Blue Jays. His mother, Patty, was in the stands to witness history..

Maris, the Yankees slugger who died in 1985, coincidentally broke the home run record 61 years ago in 1961.

Judge tied Maris' record last Wednesday while Maris' son, Roger Maris Jr., was in the stands. Maris Jr. was sitting next to Judge's mother Patty, and cameras captured the two embracing after the athlete's history-making hit.

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) hits his 61st home run, a two run shot, of the season to tie Roger Maris as the Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty

Since then, fans have been watching Judge's every swing to see if he could reach the milestone. Six days later, Judge gave baseball fans what they were hoping for.

"It's an incredible honor and there's a lot of emotions," he told the Yes Network after his 61st homer. "It took me a little longer than I wanted to but ... it's something pretty special."

