Fan Who Caught Historic Aaron Judge Ball Chose 'Fair' Auction Process — Costing Him an Extra $1.5M

"Given the historical significance of #62, it was important to me that the selling process was fair, accessible and transparent," Cory Youmans said in a statement

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 19, 2022 01:27 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on April 22, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images); Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Caught By Husband of Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus. https://www.instagram.com/p/CeoQNrhAzRL/?hl=en. Bri Amaranthus/Instagram
Photo: Elsa/Getty; Bri Amaranthus/Instagram

Cory Youmans — the Dallas man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball in October — could have taken home an extra $1.5 million in the sale of the piece of history.

Instead, Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, reportedly turned down a private offer of $3 million for the ball, reported ESPN, in the name of transparency.

Youmans, a vice president at a local branch of Fisher Investments, explained his decision in a statement released by auction house Goldin after the ball was sold over the weekend to a buyer only identified as "Joe," the New York Post reported.

"Congratulations to Joe! Given the historical significance of #62, it was important to me that the selling process was fair, accessible and transparent," Youmans said Sunday, adding that the seller "seems like a great man and the perfect steward for this special piece of MLB history."

"As this chapter comes to an end, and I reflect on catching home run ball #62, I'll always remember the kindness of the fans around me on that exciting night in Arlington," Youmans said. "It was the epitome of how sports brings humans together, and I'll cherish that memory forever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Youmans caught the ball on Oct. 4 at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field. He was seated in left field when it all went down, specifically in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, according to the MLB.

The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30, beat Roger Maris' record from 1961. The only MLB players who have hit more homers in a season were Sammy Sosa (66), Mark McGuire (70) and Barry Bonds (73) — though baseball fans often place an asterisk on their successes as they were linked to allegedly using performance-enhancing drugs.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on April 22, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images); Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Caught By Husband of Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus. https://www.instagram.com/p/CeoQNrhAzRL/?hl=en. Bri Amaranthus/Instagram
Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 27: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch first place in the AL East after their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 27, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Aaron Judge Agrees to Massive $360M Deal to Stay with the New York Yankees
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record.
Aaron Judge Hits 61st Home Run to Tie Roger Maris' Record and Gifts Historic Ball to His Mother
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: Bernie Williams attends the Sixth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver ); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 10: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees in action against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 10, 2022 in New York City. Boston Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees 4-3. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Bernie Williams Praises Aaron Judge's Home Run Feat for Being 'Without Any Speculation of Being Tainted'
Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: A Timeline of the Ticketmaster Fiasco
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
'History Made': Presidents and Celebrities Congratulate Yankees' Aaron Judge on Hitting No. 62
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne Debut Their Own WhistlePig PiggyBack — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Former President Donald Trump hugs Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
2022 Midterms: Every Senate, House and State Race Americans Should Follow
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Johnny Depp's Dating History: From Winona Ryder to Kate Moss