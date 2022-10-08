Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet.

Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday.

The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30, beat Roger Maris' record from 1961. The only MLB players who have hit more homers in a season were Sammy Sosa (66), Mark McGuire (70) and Barry Bonds (73) — though baseball fans often place an asterisk on their successes as they were linked to allegedly using performance-enhancing drugs.

The husband of Amaranthus, a Sports Illustrated reporter and contestant on the 22nd season of the Bachelor, caught the ball and was filmed high-fiving those next to him in the stands during the exciting moment.

"THIS IS MY HUSBAND," Amaranthus announced on Twitter next to a clip of Youmans walking through the stadium surrounded by cameras. When asked by reporters what his plans were for the ball, Youmans said, "I haven't thought about it."

Youmans was seated in left field when it all went down, specifically in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, according to the MLB.

Even Judge himself has chimed into the conversation, stating after the game: "We'll see what happens with that. It'd be great to get [the ball] back, but you know, that's a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there, and they've got every right to it."

The ball is now worth an estimated $2 million, and Youmans has already received offers to purchase it.

JP Cohen, the president of Memory Lane Inc., contacted Youmans and said his initial offer of $2 million still stands, per the Associated Press. But, as he explained earlier this week, Youmans did not return his text.

"I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it," Cohen said.

McGwire's 70th home run ball from the 1998 season still holds the record for the most money spent on such a souvenir, at $3 million. Previously, Judge's 61st home run ball went over the fence to Toronto's pitching coach, who gave it to the Yankees. Judge then gifted the ball to his mother Patty, as he said it "means a lot" to share a moment like that with her.

A fan previously handed Judge's 60th home run ball over to the Yankees organization. While it could be worth an estimated $100,000 to $150,000, according to David Kohler of SCP Auctions, the fan was given a signed bat, signed balls, and a group meeting and photo with Judge in exchange for it.

Numerous celebrities and famous friends congratulated Judge on his record-breaking homer throughout the week, including President Joe Biden, who tweeted that the player had "more history to make."

Maris' son, Roger Maris Jr., also shouted out the new AL home run king while alluding to the record's controversial history.

"Aaron Judge is the new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!! All the young kids who watched Aaron Judge set the single season record for home runs, you finally have someone to revere! No more trying to explain to you how someone could possibly hit 73 home runs," he wrote.