Aaron Hernandez's Brother Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Brick with Note at ESPN Headquarters

Hernandez is being charged with a second-degree breach of peace, according to records from the Bristol County Police Department

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on March 28, 2023 04:52 PM
Dennis Hernandez
Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Dennis John Hernandez, whose brother was the controversial former NFL star Aaron Hernandez, was arrested on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Hernandez, 36, allegedly traveled in an Uber to ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Conn., where he is accused of throwing a plastic bag containing a brick and a cryptic message at the building.

Local news outlet WFSB reported that the note, which includes several typos, said, "To all media outlets, it's about time you realeyes [realize] the affect media has on all family members. Since you're a wold [world] wide leader, maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up. Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez."

According to the Bristol Police Department records, Hernandez is being charged with a second-degree breach of peace. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 6.

The Hartford Courant reported that before he allegedly threw the brick, Hernandez was denied his request to see an unidentified individual who worked at the company.

Aaron Hernandez, Jonathan Hernandez
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Law enforcement said the incident "caused inconvenience and alarm to ESPN and their staff," who had to "shut down a portion of campus due to the unknown nature of the incident," according to the outlet.

Neither Hernandez nor his lawyer could be reached for comment.

Hernandez was involved in a separate incident with law enforcement just two weeks before his alleged vandalization of the ESPN building. CT Insider reported that Hernandez allegedly led police on a pursuit on March 8 in Cheshire.

According to the outlet, officers were unable to pull Hernandez over after he was driving erratically and speeding. Deputies called off the pursuit and later identified Hernandez as the driver.

His mother, Terri Hernandez, told police her son had been "acting very strange" recently and believed he "needed to be mentally evaluated at a hospital," according to a warrant obtained by CT Insider.

Regarding the Cheshire incident, Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court on April 13 for charges of reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, failure to drive to the right, failure to maintain lane and failure to obey a traffic control signal, per the outlet.

In 2018, Hernandez released The Truth About Aaron: My Journey to Understand My Brother — and spoke to PEOPLE at the time about the physical, emotional and sexual abuse his brother Aaron suffered before devolving into a life of violence. Aaron Hernandez was convicted of murder and hanged himself inside his cell in 2017.

"I wanted to tell his story so that people could understand who my brother was," he said then. "He had a lot of things happen, both good and bad. People think they know about my brother, but they really don't. They know what they saw in the news, but they don't know all the struggles he faced."

