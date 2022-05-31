Rams' Aaron Donald Says If He Plays This Season, 'It's Just to Win Another Super Bowl'

Winning the Super Bowl is addictive, according to Los Angeles Rams' defensive star Aaron Donald — and that feeling might just keep the 31-year-old NFL star from retiring.

During a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, Donald told former NFL players Brandon Marshall and Chad Johnson that "there's no other feeling" like winning the Super Bowl. (The Rams won the 2022 Super Bowl with the help of major defensive pressure from Donald.)

Since he "got into the league," the NFL star had only ever planned to play professional football for eight years, but now that he knows what it's like to be on the last team standing, he's not sure he's ready to end his playing career.

"Winning a Super Bowl, you get kind of a little addicted to it. I want to feel that again," he said. But Donald's return to the NFL wouldn't just be about playing the game.

"If I was to play, it's just to win another Super Bowl," he admitted. "But at the end of the day, it's still a business and it's got to make sense to me and my family."

The Super Bowl champion struggled to even describe how he felt after winning the title. "It's different. It's hard to put it in words because it's like, all that hard work you put in over the years, everything you sacrificed just to play this game and you finally completed the mission," he said during the podcast.

Donald also told the hosts that having his family out there celebrating with him was unlike anything else he's experienced. "Then you get to have your kids, your family on the field with you, playing in the confetti. Every interview I was in, my kids with me, my wife, it was just different ... There's no other feeling like it," he said.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Aaron Donald celebrates 2022 Super Bowl win with his family | Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty

With the NFL season quickly approaching, fans are hoping Donald will re-sign with Los Angeles.

"I don't know if I'm done playing football yet," he stated.

Donald explained, "When I talk about me saying I would be done in eight years but then experiencing something like that, that's like, I want to do everything I can to experience that again."