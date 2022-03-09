Aaron Donald, a three-time defensive player of the year, is weighing his future after helping the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl 56

Rams' Aaron Donald on Why He's Considering Retiring — or Taking a Break — After Super Bowl Victory

Despite winning a long-sought-after Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams last month, NFL star Aaron Donald may hang up his jersey before the start of next season.

Speculation about the 30-year-old's retirement began just before the start of Super Bowl 56. During a broadcast before the game, NBC's Rodney Harrison mentioned on-air that Donald had told him there was a "strong possibility" he could walk away from the NFL if the Rams were to win.

The surprising news became a topic of conversation following the Rams' eventual victory over the Cincinnati Bengals for this year's championship.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop published Wednesday, Donald opened up for the first time about why he's considering retirement despite being in the prime of his career.

"I'm thinking about my kids, first, always," he told the outlet. "People who know me understand why."

As detailed by Bishop, Donald lives in Southern California with his wife, Erica, and their six-month-old son, during the season. But his two other young children live in his hometown of Pittsburgh most of the year.

Not being able to see all of his children year-round is why Donald would consider walking away from his career on the field.

"When I came home, I just wasn't myself," he told Sports Illustrated. "If my kids' situation is not in order, my world is not in order. Honestly, it has always been about [them]."

While Donald said while the Rams gave him more time off from his busy schedule to make trips to Pittsburgh, it wasn't enough.

"If it wasn't for [Erica]," Donald said, "I don't know where I would be mentally."

Donald, though, has yet to make a decision on whether he'll return to the Rams next season. He is also floating the idea of taking off multiple seasons before making a comeback — just like former NBA star Michael Jordan did years ago.

But one thing is clear — Donald told Sports Illustrated that the Rams will need to bring back important players such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller, as well secure the return of head coach Sean McVay, for him to stick around.

While McVay appears to be returning to the Rams, and Beckham is expected to re-sign with the team, Miller's return is questionable.