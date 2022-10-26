NFL star Aaron Donald and NBA player Jaylen Brown each announced on Tuesday they have parted ways with Kanye West's Donda Sports agency following the rapper's recent antisemitic remarks.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Donald and Bolton Celtics shooting guard and small forward Brown — who became the first NBA player to sign with the agency founded by the rapper, 45 — issued statements via Twitter explaining their decisions.

In a joint message by Donald, 31, and his wife Erica, the couple explained, "The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children."

"We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family," the statement continued. "As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings."

They added, "We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race. We've had the pleasure of working with many incredible people along the way and hope to continue to use our platform to uplift and support other families, children and communities through positive outreach."

For his part, Brown, 26, said he's had a change of heart since telling The Boston Globe on Monday he doesn't "condone" West's statements but would remain with the agency.

"In the past 24 hours, I've been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions," Brown said in a statement. "For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.

"In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can't coexist in spaces that don't correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports," he added.

"I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love and support to the incredible children, faculty and young athletes with whom I've been grateful to form bonds and relationships with during my time with Donda Academy."

Representatives for Donald and Brown did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for additional comment.

The announcement from the athletes came after Gap shared they will remove all Yeezy products from their stores following West's recent comments, adding in a statement: "Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values."

A few hours prior, Adidas also ended their lucrative partnership with West, noting that the company "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

Financial analysts speculate Adidas could lose $240 million from the split, NBC News reported.

The collapse of West's brand deals comes after weeks of outcry sparked by the Grammy winner's remarks, who threatened earlier this month on social media that he would be going "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

A slew of celebrities — including Lizzo, John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis and more — have publicly criticized West for his comments, while social media support for Jewish people has spread thanks to a campaign kicked off by Jessica Seinfeld.