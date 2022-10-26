Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown Depart Donda Sports Following Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks

"The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children," Aaron Donald and his wife Erica said Tuesday

By
Published on October 26, 2022 12:15 AM
Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images); Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 21, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Photo: Abbie Parr/Getty; Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty

NFL star Aaron Donald and NBA player Jaylen Brown each announced on Tuesday they have parted ways with Kanye West's Donda Sports agency following the rapper's recent antisemitic remarks.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Donald and Bolton Celtics shooting guard and small forward Brown — who became the first NBA player to sign with the agency founded by the rapper, 45 — issued statements via Twitter explaining their decisions.

In a joint message by Donald, 31, and his wife Erica, the couple explained, "The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children."

"We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family," the statement continued. "As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings."

They added, "We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race. We've had the pleasure of working with many incredible people along the way and hope to continue to use our platform to uplift and support other families, children and communities through positive outreach."

For his part, Brown, 26, said he's had a change of heart since telling The Boston Globe on Monday he doesn't "condone" West's statements but would remain with the agency.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"In the past 24 hours, I've been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions," Brown said in a statement. "For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.

"In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can't coexist in spaces that don't correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports," he added.

"I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love and support to the incredible children, faculty and young athletes with whom I've been grateful to form bonds and relationships with during my time with Donda Academy."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 16: Rapper, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> poses for a photo with Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics after the game against the Golden State Warriors on MARCH 16, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE/Getty

Representatives for Donald and Brown did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for additional comment.

The announcement from the athletes came after Gap shared they will remove all Yeezy products from their stores following West's recent comments, adding in a statement: "Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values."

A few hours prior, Adidas also ended their lucrative partnership with West, noting that the company "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech."

Financial analysts speculate Adidas could lose $240 million from the split, NBC News reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian, Other Stars Share Support for Jewish People After Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks

The collapse of West's brand deals comes after weeks of outcry sparked by the Grammy winner's remarks, who threatened earlier this month on social media that he would be going "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

A slew of celebrities — including Lizzo, John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis and more — have publicly criticized West for his comments, while social media support for Jewish people has spread thanks to a campaign kicked off by Jessica Seinfeld.

Related Articles
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: Kanye West speaks at Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine)
Gap Will Remove All Yeezy Products from Stores Following Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West After His 'Unacceptable, Hateful and Dangerous' Antisemitic Comments
Harry Styles performs on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Harry Styles Wears Vans at Concert, Appears to Boycott Adidas Before They Cut Ties with Kanye West
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out After Ex Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Hate Speech Is Never OK'
LeBron James, Kanye West, Maverick Carter
Kanye West's Episode of LeBron James and Maverick Carter's 'The Shop' Pulled Due to 'Hate Speech'
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
Kanye West to Buy Conservative Social Platform Parler After Being Restricted on Twitter, Instagram
Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West
Khloé Kardashian, Other Stars Share Support for Jewish People After Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
Balenciaga Cuts Ties with Kanye West amid 'White Lives Matter' Shirt and Antisemitic Remarks
Jack Antonoff; Lizzo; John Legend
John Legend, Lizzo and More Call Out Kanye West for Antisemitic and Bullying Posts: 'Unacceptable'
Howard Stern attends the "America's Got Talent" pre-show red carpet arrivals at Radio City Music Hall on August 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic); Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Howard Stern Says Kanye West Is 'Like Hitler,' His Mental State Is No Excuse for Antisemitic Comments
Kanye West, George Floyd
George Floyd's Family Lawsuit Against Kanye West Is 'Forthcoming' After False Overdose Claim: Lawyer
Trevor Noah sharing that he doesn't have any "beef" with Kanye West
Trevor Noah Says He Doesn't Have 'Beef' with Kanye West: He's 'Dealing with a Mental Health Issue'
Kanye West, George Floyd
George Floyd's Family Might Sue Kanye West for Falsely Claiming Death Was Overdose: 'We Are Still Suffering'
Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic); Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Lizzo Says She's 'Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business' After Kanye West's 'Demonic' Insult
Jaylen Brown and Kanye West
Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Becomes First NBA Player to Sign with Kanye West's Donda Sports