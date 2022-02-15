Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford Celebrate Super Bowl Win at Disneyland

The Super Bowl champions went to Disneyland Monday in celebration of the Rams 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night

To celebrate their Super Bowl victory, a handful of Los Angeles Rams players took a trip to Disneyland.

Disney Parks shared an Instagram video of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp participating in a parade down Main Street, U.S.A. alongside Mickey Mouse on Monday. The trio waved to fans and flashed wide smiles as they reveled in their 23-20 Super Bowl 56 win against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Super Bowl MVP @CooperKupp, @AaronDonald99 and Matthew Stafford celebrated their big win with a trip down @Disneyland's Main Street, U.S.A., with Mickey and his pals dressed for a game day celebration ... ," Disney Parks captioned the post.

"To all the fans out there, it is pretty crazy," said Stafford, 34, in the video as Kupp, 28, added: "Just an incredible experience... Thank you guys so much... What a better place to celebrate a win than Disneyland."

The NFL commented on the post writing, "See y'all AGAIN SOON 🔥"

The Los Angeles Rams Celebrate Their Super Bowl Win At Disneyland Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

After the Rams claimed victory Sunday, Stafford spoke to NBC about how proud he was of his team.

"I'm so proud of this team," said Stafford. "There's so many guys on our team that deserve this, so many great players guys who have just given their heart and soul of this team, guys that are either playing this game or not because injury or whatever it is. I'm so proud of this group," said Stafford after the victory."

Kupp was named MVP of Super Bowl 56. He received the honor after helping make the game-winning pass that brought his team to a victory over the Bengals. He also scored two touchdowns.

While accepting the award, he said, "I don't feel deserving of this," adding, "It just comes down to this team, the way we prepared. The way we loved on each other trusted each other. I don't feel deserving of this. … I don't know what to say."