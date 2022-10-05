Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Under Pressure: A Timeline

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's marriage may be ending.

On Tuesday, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Bündchen hired a divorce lawyer after weeks of reports that the supermodel has been unhappy with her longtime husband's return to the NFL after a 40-day retirement earlier this year.

Brady's decision to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers created "tension" in their 13-year marriage, a source previously told PEOPLE. Brady and Bündchen share two children, son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Below is a timeline of what has happened between Brady and Bündchen since the quarterback announced his (brief) retirement from the NFL.

January 29

ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter are the first to break the news that Brady planned to retire following a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January. The pair said Brady's decision fell on a number of factors, including "family and health." Brady did not speak on the news until three days later.

February 1

In an Instagram post, Brady confirmed his retirement, saying he could no longer "make that competitive commitment anymore."

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," he wrote, in part. "I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved."

Bündchen congratulated Brady with a post on social media.

"So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn't know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!" she wrote.

"We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game," she added. "As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss."

February 26

Brady celebrated their 13-year wedding anniversary by sharing a picture from the wedding.

"... You have been the best thing that ever happened to my life," he wrote. "I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother and wife and supporter in the world and I am blessed to call you my wife."

March 13

Brady announced his plans to return to the NFL and the Buccaneers with a post on Twitter, saying, in part, that he had "Unfinished business." Bündchen does not publicly comment on his un-retirement.

April 4

Brady tells PEOPLE that returning to the NFL will be his "greatest challenge yet," though he admits he knows he is "at the end" of his career.

"I want to go out there and have my best year yet," he added. "It requires a lot of time and focus and energy, just like everything, every detail matters. Everything's important. There are zero compromises to getting the result that we want. And it's got to be 100 percent effort by everybody to accomplish our goal."

May 8

Brady wishes Bündchen a happy Mother's Day on Instagram. "Happy Mother's Day…thank you for always taking care of us. We love you so much," he wrote.

June 15

In an interview with PEOPLE, Brady talked about his "amazing" partnership with Bündchen.

"I think without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing," he said. "It takes an amazing partnership to do it."

"I have an amazing wife who's always looking out for our kids, always looking out for our family," Brady continued. "She's a good influence on me. She's been a great influence on me for a long time. She's just a great woman."

June 19

Bündchen wishes Brady a happy Father's Day with a post on Instagram. "We love you so much!!! Happy father's Day!" she wrote, in part.

July 20

Brady posts a picture of Bündchen on his Instagram page for her birthday.

"Happy Birthday @gisele," he said. "Enjoy your special day and I know this year will be your best year yet ❤️. Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity."

August 3

Gisele wishes Brady a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!" she wrote. "@tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life! ❤️"

August 11

The Buccaneers and Brady confirm he will take a leave of absence from the team to deal with personal issues, according to NBC Sports.

"He's going to deal with some personal things," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said during a press conference at the time, before later adding, "it's something he needs to handle." When asked by a reporter whether he was concerned about Brady's absence and his commitment to the team, Bowles said he was not.

"Per our conversation, I am not worried, no," he said, per ESPN.

August 22

Bündchen wishes Brady's oldest son Jack a happy 15th birthday.

"Happy birthday sweetest Jack!! 15 looks great on you!" she wrote in social media. "I wish you all the most wonderful things in the world. You are so loved by all of us. Te amo."

Brady returns to the Buccaneers after an 11-day absence.

August 28

Brady addressed what led to his absence from the Buccaneers for the first time.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," he told reporters. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

September 1

Page Six reported that Brady and Bündchen had a heated fight, leading to Bündchen leaving their home in Florida for Costa Rica.

September 2

Sources tell PEOPLE that Brady flew to New York to watch Jack play in a football game. Son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, also join him on the trip.

September 5

Bündchen takes the children to a water park in Miami. Brady does not join them.

September 7

Sources tell PEOPLE that Brady and Bündchen are "hitting a rough patch" in their marriage.

"There's a lot of tension," the insider said. "She was so happy when he announced his retirement."

September 16

Sources confirm to PEOPLE that Bündchen and Brady have lived apart for more than a month.

September 18

The Buccaneers announce Brady will have Wednesdays off for the rest of the season for personal time. Yet, he still showed up to practice the following Wednesday.

September 25

Bündchen does not attend the Buccaneers' first home game of the season against the Green Bay Packers.

October 2

Brady shares a video of his daughter, Vivian, having a horseback riding lesson.

October 4

Sources tell PEOPLE Bündchen had hired a divorce lawyer.