Tiger Woods finally brought an end to his five-year winless drought this weekend by earning his 80th career victory at the 2018 Tour championship in Atlanta. In an interview with NBC Sports following his performance, Woods eluded to the “tough” time he’s endured over recent years, which has been plagued with scandals, injuries and run-ins with the law.

Here is a look back at the what made Sunday’s win so special for the legendary golfer.