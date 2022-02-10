A History of Team USA Men Winning Gold in Figure Skating

Nathan Chen joins a long line of esteemed American skaters who've made it big at the Winter Olympics

By Kate Hogan February 10, 2022 04:05 PM

1 of 7

Nathan Chen, 2022

Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty

At the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Evan Lysacek, 2010

Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty

At the Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada

3 of 7

Brian Boitano, 1988

Credit: David Madison/Getty

At the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Scott Hamilton, 1984

Credit: Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated via Getty

At the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo

Advertisement

5 of 7

David Jenkins, 1960

Credit: Getty

At the Winter Olympics in Northern California

6 of 7

Hayes Alan Jenkins, 1956

Credit: Getty

At the Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 7

Dick Button, 1948 & 1952

Credit: Getty

At the Winter Olympics in Saint Moritz, Switzerland ('48) and Oslo, Norway ('52)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan