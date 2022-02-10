A History of Team USA Men Winning Gold in Figure Skating
Nathan Chen joins a long line of esteemed American skaters who've made it big at the Winter Olympics
Nathan Chen, 2022
Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty
At the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China
Advertisement
Advertisement
Evan Lysacek, 2010
Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty
At the Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada
Brian Boitano, 1988
Credit: David Madison/Getty
At the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scott Hamilton, 1984
Credit: Manny Millan /Sports Illustrated via Getty
At the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo
Advertisement
David Jenkins, 1960
Credit: Getty
At the Winter Olympics in Northern California
Hayes Alan Jenkins, 1956
Credit: Getty
At the Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dick Button, 1948 & 1952
Credit: Getty
At the Winter Olympics in Saint Moritz, Switzerland ('48) and Oslo, Norway ('52)
Advertisement