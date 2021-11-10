"Rory can do weightlifting as long as she wants," said the young athlete's mother, Lindsay

8-Year-Old Weightlifter Rory Van Ulft Can Deadlift 200 Lbs.: 'You Always Have to Try Your Best'

Two-time U.S. weightlifting Youth National Champion Rory van Ulft can lift more than she weighs!

The 8-year-old former gymnast can clean and jerk over 100 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, and squat 160 pounds.

After picking up weightlifting to help with her gymnastics training, the Ottawa native first hit the competition floor in 2019 at 6 years old. She performed a 50-pound clean and jerk and a 38-pound snatch, according to Insider.

Van Ulft now has several weightlifting championships under her belt and has doubled her clean-and-jerk weight.

However, her parents Lindsay and Cavan told the outlet that while those in the weightlifting community have been supportive, the family also faced judgment from outsiders who felt the sport was unsafe.

"I took the first thousand comments about how I was a terrible mother a little personally," Lindsay said. "But, I look at my kid and how amazing, inspiring, and confident she is."

"What I want people to take away from this is how good strength sports are for your daughter. I get the evidence every day," she continued.

After watching the Tokyo Olympics over the summer, Rory now has her eye on becoming an Olympic weightlifting champ as well, which her family said they will wholeheartedly support.

"Rory can do weightlifting as long as she wants. If she wants to quit, she can quit," Lindsay said. "We're just along for the ride to help her do whatever she wants to accomplish."