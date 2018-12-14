Philadelphia 76ers Owner Calls Kendall Jenner a 'Great Influence' on Ben Simmons

As things are appearing to heat back up between Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons, the owner of his team — the Philadelphia 76ers — is hitting back at fans’ who object to the young pair’s relationship.

In an interview with Business Insider earlier this month, Michael Rubin — who owns the 76ers — addressed a Change.Org petition that blamed Jenner for a recent loss and asked to have her banned from the team’s home arena, Wells Fargo Center.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Rubin said. “I think Kendall’s awesome. I’ve spent a bunch of time with her.”

He added to the outlet, “I was with Kendall a few days ago and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner. So, Kendall’s been a great influence on him, and we’ve won every game she’s been at but one so far.”

The 76ers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jenner, 23, was romantically linked to Simmons, 22, over the summer but appeared to cool off going into the fall. Late last month though, Jenner was spotted sitting courtside for a 76ers game in the Pennsylvania city.

Getty (2)

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE of the duo, “Kendall was spending time with Anwar [Hadid], but that ended and she started hanging out with Ben again. She hasn’t seen Anwar recently.”

“When she’s not working, she’s been focusing her free time on Ben and flying to Philadelphia,” the source said of the model.

Jenner may be flying cross-country to support the athlete, but she’s not exactly settling down, the source said.

“They’re still not exclusive though,” the source confirmed to PEOPLE.

While Jenner’s famous sisters are often more open about their significant others, a source told PEOPLE in July that she is “very protective” of her relationship with Simmons.

“She’s being very private about her relationship with Ben. Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense,” a source close to Jenner said.

“She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating and is very protective of her personal life,” the source explained.