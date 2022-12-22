76ers' Matisse Thybulle Says Playing at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day Is a 'Huge Compliment'

The Sixers fan-favorite shares his postgame Christmas plans and favorite holiday movie exclusively with PEOPLE

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 22, 2022 03:48 PM
Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the Smoothie King Center on October 20, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty

Even though Matisse Thybulle has to work on Christmas Day, he's excited about it.

For NBA players, earning a spot on the league's coveted Christmas Day schedule is a "huge compliment," the Philadelphia 76ers guard tells PEOPLE ahead of his team's matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The 25-year-old still remembers watching the NBA's marquee matchups with his family every Christmas.

"Growing up, everyone, all of us, we all watched, and we all had the games on in the background or with our family sitting and watching," he tells PEOPLE of other basketball players who grew up with dreams of making it to the NBA.

"So you know that the games [the NBA] chose are the ones people want to see," he adds.

On top of the significance of earning a Christmas day slot, the Sixers will be playing at Madison Square Garden — one of the NBA's most famously unforgiving crowds. "It's kind of like the ultimate," he explains of the venue.

But Thybulle thinks Philadelphia's fans have prepared him for the big day.

"People talk about MSG and playing at all these other arenas, but playing with Philly is still the hardest place to play, in my opinion," he says. "I mean, we get booed by our own fans, so it's like, to go into somewhere else to go play. It's like, ah, this is nothing."

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers look on during the game against the New York Knicks on February 27, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

Fortunately for Thybulle, he'll have support in the arena on Christmas Day.

"I have a bunch of family in New York," he says, adding that his connection to the region will make Sunday's game even more special for him and his family.

"Especially because my dad and my family out there, they grew up in New York, so the importance of that arena and that game means a lot to them too," says Thybulle. "It's a special thing to be able to play, but then to do it for my family too is that much better."

The matchup between the Sixers and Knicks will tip-off at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, giving Thybulle plenty of time to spend the holiday with family after the final buzzer.

"We'll probably go to dinner and then just hang out and enjoy time together," Thybulle explains. But, he says, he's already started getting into the holiday spirit long before the big day.

"I watched Elf last night," he says while laughing.

The Will Ferrell classic is likely on everyone's Christmas movie list, but the Sixers star also shares a passion for a lesser-known holiday film.

"My mom's favorite that we used to always watch growing up was The Ref," he says. The 1994 film is about a cat burglar and a dysfunctional family, according to IMDB. Thybulle promises, "It's a really funny" must-see for the holiday season.

Matisse Thybulle #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers smiles prior to the game against the Detroit Pistons at the Wells Fargo Center on April 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Growing up, Thybulle, who spent a year in Australia when he was younger, says the most exciting part of Christmas for him — other than NBA Christmas Day — was "getting a white Christmas."

"Waking up and seeing the snow outside, that was probably one of the coolest things," he recalls. "That's the dream!"

Related Articles
James Harden Shares His Favorite Holiday Memory: 'Thanks, Mom'
James Harden Credits His Mom — and a Childhood Christmas Gift — for His Success: 'You Built This!'
Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play in the third quarter against Derrick White #9
Draymond Green Says Fan Who Was Ejected from Golden State Warriors Game Threatened His Life
Jessica Chastain and Her Stepfather Attend Knicks Game and Pose with Tracy Morgan
Jessica Chastain and Her Stepfather Attend Knicks Game and Pose with Tracy Morgan
Lindsay Lohan with husband Bader Shammas Celebrities attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks game, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2022
Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Smile as They Sit Courtside at New York Knicks Game
Jeremy Lin #17 of the New York Knicks in action against the Detroit Pistons on March 24, 2012 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Pistons 101-79.
Jeremy Lin Admits He Wasn't 'Always Comfortable' with 'Linsanity' When He Debuted with the Knicks
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey Sets 2022 Christmas Concerts in N.Y.C. and Toronto: 'Excited to Be Back on Stage'
LeBron James
LeBron James Wants an NBA Team in Las Vegas: 'Best Fanbase in the World'
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Says Married Life with Husband Bader Shammas Is 'Amazing': 'We're a Great Team'
Houston Rockets v Philadelphia 76ers
Ben Simmons Talks About Mental Health, Says He Was in 'Bad Place' During Time with Philadelphia 76ers
Draymond Green Throwing Bones
Draymond Green Says 'Shame on You' to Fans Who Think They Know Him from Just Watching Basketball
Mary J Blige
Mary J. Blige Performs in Brooklyn, Plus Brad Pitt, Key & Peele, Bella Hadid and More
Miles Teller
Miles Teller Greets Fans in Georgia, Plus Megan Fox & MGK, Chrissy Teigen & John Legend and More
Dikembe Mutombo Is In 'Good Spirits' After Brain Tumor Treatment, Says Alonzo Mourning
Dikembe Mutombo Is In 'Good Spirits' After Starting Brain Tumor Treatment, Says Alonzo Mourning
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Wakes Up in N.Y.C., Plus Paul Rudd, Drew Barrymore and More
harry styles
Harry Styles Honored with Banner at MSG After Wrapping 15-Date Residency: 'That's Insane'
Julius Randle's 5-Year-Old Son Cries He 'Doesn't Care' It's Preseason as He Cries at Knicks Loss
Julius Randle's 5-Year-Old Son Cries at Knicks Loss, Sobs He 'Doesn't Care' That It's Preseason