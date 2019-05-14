76ers Fan, 9, Writes Letter to Joel Embiid Following Game 7 Loss: 'It's OK to Lose Sometimes'

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was overcome with emotion following the Sixers’ buzzer-beater loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

The Game 7 loss meant that the 76ers were bounced out of the playoffs, and Embiid was brought to tears after nearly blocking Kawhi Leonard’s last-second shot. However, Leonard ended up scoring, bringing Philadelphia’s season to a dramatic close as the shot bounced off of the rim four times before finally falling through the hoop.

With Leonard’s buzzer-beater, the Raptors defeated the 76ers 90-92, and one young fan was touched by Embiid’s tears following the loss, writing the star center a letter to cheer him up.

“Dear Joel Embiid, you are my favorite basketball player. I am sorry that you lost. I saw you crying on T.V. It’s OK to lose sometimes. I lost basketball games too. You got so far and I am proud of you and the 76ers!” 9-year-old Olivia Djamoos wrote, according to the letter shared by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Image zoom Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty

9 year old Sixers fan wrote a heartwarming letter to @JoelEmbiid

after seeing him cry after loss#Sixers pic.twitter.com/LOCr7M5DX0 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 14, 2019

RELATED: Dwyane Wade Fawns Over Daughter Kaavia Being at His Last Home Game: ‘We Dressed Alike’

Embiid endured a difficult post-season this year, sitting out most of the series with a virus. With the loss, the Raptors now advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Milwaukee Bucks.

TNT cameras followed the star center into the hallways as he and his girlfriend cried together as they walked to the dressing room after Sunday’s game.

9-year-old Olivia’s letter to @JoelEmbiid after GM7. "Dear Joel Embiid, you are my favorite player. I am sorry that you lost. I saw you crying on T.V. It's ok to lose sometimes, I lost basketball games too.” (Via @Christie_Ileto) pic.twitter.com/WPW75LjKIj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 14, 2019

Olivia also included a picture she drew of Embiid playing basketball in the heartwarming letter, and even took the time to read her letter out loud in an effort to cheer up her favorite basketball player.