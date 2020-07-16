72 NFL Players Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Player's Association Says

The positive players are 2.5 percent of the current total athletes on NFL rosters

Over 70 NFL players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the NFL Player's Association (NFLPA), 72 players across the league have tested positive for the virus as of July 10.

NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero noted that there are roughly 2,800 players currently on NFL rosters. The positive players make up 2.5 percent of the total athletes.

Despite the rising case numbers, training camps are still set to open on July 28, Sports Illustrated reported.

That is subject to change as the NFLPA continues to negotiate with the league about health and safety protocols amid the pandemic, ESPN reported. The outlet says that particular issues that are still being hashed out include the frequency of testing and procedures for players who choose not to play.

Just a month ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were among teams to confirm that "individuals" recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at their AdventHealth Training Center.

"We immediately activated our COVID-19 Response Plan and vacated the affected areas, which will remain closed until extensive sanitation is completed," the Florida-based NFL team said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. "The individuals who may have been exposed have already been notified and are following the established protocols, which include a 14-day quarantine period."

"Our team headquarters remain open for our Phase 1 employees and all essential operations are continuing in preparation for the 2020 season," the team added.