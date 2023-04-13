67-Year-Old MLB Umpire Hospitalized After Being Hit in the Head by Relay Throw

The hit occurred during the New York Yankees versus Cleveland Guardians game on Wednesday

Published on April 13, 2023 12:00 AM
New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians
Photo: Ron Schwane/Getty

A 67-year-old umpire was hospitalized after Wednesday's New York Yankees versus Cleveland Guardians game at Progressive Field.

Umpire Larry Vanover was hit by a thrown ball by baseman Andrés Giménez, reports the Associated Press.

Vanover was positioned between second base and the mound when the ball hit him on the left side of his head and knocked him to the ground.

After being evaluated by a trainer, Vanover was taken to the Cleveland Clinic to be "checked for a head injury and other potential medical issues," the outlet adds. "The timeline on his return is to be determined."

The Washington Post reports that Vanover is scheduled to work in Cincinnati on Thursday and will have to pass concussion protocols before returning to the field. He is expected to be hospitalized overnight.

According to the outlet, plate umpire Chris Guccione told a pool reporter that Vanover left the game with a "pretty good-sized knot" on his head and will undergo CT testing.

"They're going to do a concussion test, and it sounded like he was coherent and that he knew kind of what was going on," said Guccione. "But he did have that glazed look on him. He's going to be at the hospital for the rest of the night, maybe."

Adding that it was a "scary" sight, he continued: "Very hard to focus after that after you see a colleague get hit. But they gave me updates, and I was like, 'All right. He's good. He's in safe hands.' So, we moved on."

Wednesday's game ended with the Yankees scoring a 4 to 3 win over the Guardians.

