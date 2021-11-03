Debbie Blount took up golf at age 33 and enrolled in Reinhardt University in Waleska, Georgia, last year after putting a college degree on her bucket list

63-Year-Old College Golfer Says 'You're Never Too Old to Do Anything': 'Life Can Be Fun at Any Age'

Debbie Blount isn't giving up on her dreams.

Speaking with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) special contributor Gretchen Carlson, the 63-year-old opened up about enrolling in college at Reinhardt University in Georgia and joining the school's golf team, becoming one of the oldest student athletes in the U.S.

Getting a college degree was always on her bucket list, and golf became her passion when she began playing at 33 with her late husband Ben, whom she wed in 1991.

"He was a golfer, and I said, 'I think I'd like to try it. It's something we could do together,' " she recalled. "And that's where this ball started rolling."

She said of continuing to play golf after Ben's death, "He was ill for a few years and I really didn't even wanna play then. Then after he passed away, I continued to go through the motions. I'd made a lot of friends [through golf] but I kinda lost the spark. I wanted that spark back again."

Getting emotional, Blount shared how she thinks Ben would react to her playing collegiate golf: "I know he'd be really proud. He was always at my side. He was my biggest golf supporter. We took it up together; he never questioned how much I was playing until I started beating him. He was 100 percent behind me no matter what I did."

Blount said her younger teammates have taught her a few things about life.