6 Members of Haiti's Delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics Games Are Missing in Florida

An investigation is underway into the mysterious disappearance of several members of Haiti's Special Olympics delegation, Florida police announced Tuesday.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, six members of the delegation have not been seen since leaving their hotel in Kissimmee around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

"All of them turned in their room keys, and left behind their personal bags and belongings," the sheriff's office said in a bulletin published on social media.

Police identified the missing men as Atione Joseph Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24; and Oriol Jean, 18.

The group consists of "one Special Olympics athlete, one coach, and four Unified partners, all of whom are adults," a representative for the Special Olympics told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

"Unified partners" are people without intellectual disabilities who play on the same teams as Special Olympics athletes, they explained.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the sheriff's office said they "do not suspect foul play" is involved in the group's disappearance. The Special Olympics said they were working with authorities to locate the delegates.

"The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern," a Special Olympics representative told PEOPLE.

"Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk," they added.

The address where the group was last located is near the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, where some of the 2022 Special Olympics events are taking place.

In a post on social media, the sheriff's office said they are in contact with "Walt Disney World, Special Olympics, and our Law Enforcement and Federal partners."

"We are asking anyone with information to please contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office," they said.