San Francisco 49ers Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested After Woman Claims He Pushed Her to the Ground

San Francisco 49ers player Charles Omenihu was arrested by police in Northern California this week, a day after his team cemented their spot in the NFC Championship Game.

Omenihu, 25, was arrested after San Jose police received a report of a domestic violence incident on Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the location of the alleged incident, an adult woman claiming to be Omenihu's girlfriend accused the 6-foot-five, 280-pound defensive lineman of pushing her to the ground during an argument.

"Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries to the survivor, she did however have a complaint of pain to her arm," police said in a statement.

"The survivor declined any medical attention at the time Officers were conducting the investigation," they added.

A representative for Omenihu did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Police noted that Omenihu gave a statement and cooperated with officers when they arrived at the location on Santana Row in West San Jose.

Citing the woman's statement and her complaint of pain, they arrested Omenihu for misdemeanor domestic violence. The woman also sought and obtained an emergency restraining order, which was served to Omenihu by officers.

"Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence, he has since posted bail and is no longer in custody," the department said.

"The case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for possible charges," they added. "This is an ongoing investigation and additional details will be released when they become available."

In a statement to PEOPLE, the 49ers said they are "aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information."

Omenihu's arrest came a day after the 49ers defeated their longtime rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

The team will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.