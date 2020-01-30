49ers Jimmy Garoppolo Admits He’s a Really Bad Texter: 'It Just Happens Three Hours Later'

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may good enough to be in the Super Bowl, but there is one skill he has yet to ace — texting.

During Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami on Monday, 49ers tight end George Kittle was quick to share a little known fact about his teammate when asked about a “not-so-perfect side” of Garoppolo.

“He is the worst texter of all time,” Kittle told reporters.

“I’m telling you, he leaves me on ‘read’ all the time,” he explained. “I’ll be like ‘Hey Jimmy, I’ve got a question. Maybe on this play, should I run my route like this?’ No Response. ‘Jimmy, want to go to a movie?’ No response. And then next day he’s like ‘Yeah, I got your text. I just didn’t respond.’ Thanks, Jim. That’s awesome.”

On Wednesday, Garoppolo, 28, was confronted about the allegation and admitted to his failing.

“That’s very true. That is very true,” he told USA Today, before adding in a few qualifiers.

“There’s an asterisk around there,” the quarterback said. “I will get back to him most of the time … it just happens three hours later than when he texted me. I don’t know, I’m just bad at it man. I’ll look at my phone and say ‘All right I’ll text you in two minutes,’ put it down and then the next day comes and I’m like … ‘damn.’ ”

Jimmy Garoppolo opened up to me about George Kittle calling the QB the “worst texter in the world.” Jimmy G: “It’s very true.” pic.twitter.com/TMchrQnkw1 — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 30, 2020

Adding, “He keeps me honest about it.”

However, there was one recent text that Garoppolo made sure to read — a good luck message from NFL superstar Tom Brady.

In a recent interview with the NFL Network, Garoppolo revealed that he received a message from Brady, 42, ahead of Sunday’s big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He shot me a text, just ‘good luck’ and everything like that,” Garoppolo told a reporter. “You know it’s, ‘Go handle business,’ it wasn’t too complicated or anything. Just ‘go win.’ “

Garoppolo, who is currently in his third year on the 49ers, was famously the back-up quarterback to Brady on the Patriots from 2014 to 2017.

Sunday will mark the first time that the Brady-led Patriots are not in the Super Bowl since 2016. They won in 2017 against the Atlanta Falcons, lost in 2018 to the Philadelphia Eagles, and won last year against Los Angeles.

Super Bowl LIV begins airing Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST on Fox.