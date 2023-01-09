49ers Fan Falls from Stands Trying to Catch a Towel from Quarterback Brock Purdy

The man appeared to be uninjured following the incident, which happened after the team beat the Arizona Cardinals 38-13 on Sunday

By
Published on January 9, 2023 01:21 PM
Photo: 49ers on NBCS/Twitter

An excited fan who was hoping to catch a towel thrown by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy misjudged the pass — and is likely feeling a bit sore after he fell over a railing.

Purdy was heading to the locker room at Levi's Stadium after the game on Sunday, and tossed his towel to the rows of fans lining the tunnel. That's when the fan reached for the towel, and instead fell to the ground. He looked to be uninjured after seeming to vault over several people, according to a video of the incident.

The fan quickly got up after nearly landing on at least two people.

While it does not appear from the video that he nabbed the towel, the 49ers did secure the No. 2 seed in the playoffs with their win against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bay Area team won the NFC West division, finishing with a 13-4 record in the regular season and a 10-game winning streak.

The man's fall is as unlikely as the team's ascension this year, after losing starting quarterback Trey Lance on Sept. 18 when he suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle.

When No. 2 quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot, the 22-year-old Purdy, also known as Mr. Irrelevant, got his chance in the spotlight.

Since his first appearance — midway through Week 13, where he helped the team notch a 33-17 win against the Miami Dolphins — to the following week's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, Purdy has been close to picture-perfect.

brock purdy, <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">tom brady</a>
Brock Purdy. Cooper Neill/Getty

On Sunday, the Iowa State standout threw a career-high three touchdown passes — two to George Kittle and one to Christian McCaffrey — clearing the way for the 38-13 win.

"I feel great," Purdy told NBC Sports. "I feel like everyone else is feeling great. When you're on a roll, on a win streak, you feel like, man, the groove and how we're playing together, it feels really good when we're on it."

He added, "I think a lot of us are real with ourselves, too. We feel like we still haven't played to our full potential, yet. And so we look at it as a challenge but we're also excited. Man, if we do play to our full potential, it's like what else can we do? Those are the kinds of things we ask ourselves every day. I'm excited moving forward for being on a win streak."

