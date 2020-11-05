Four players were placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday

49ers Facility Shuts Down After Player Tests Positive for COVID-19 — 1 Day Before Playing the Packers

The 49ers were forced to shut down their facility on Wednesday after a player tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement shared on Twitter Wednesday, the San Francisco team said that the player who tested positive — identified by Sports Illustrated and the NFL Network as wide receiver Kendrick Bourne — "immediately went into self-quarantine" upon the result.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bourne's agent Henry Organ tells PEOPLE, "I just got off the phone with Kendrick this morning. He is extremely sad, but taking this very seriously and is currently in isolation."

Organ previously told the NFL Network that the 25-year-old athlete "feels fine. He's A-OK," adding that he's "staying home."

"Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals," the 49ers' statement said. "All team functions will be conducted virtually today."

Trent Williams, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list later on Wednesday, the 49ers said in another tweet. The players will reportedly miss Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

"The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization's highest priority," the 49ers' statement continued. "We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction."

The Packers reportedly have three players on the reserve list because of COVID-19 protocols as well, Sports Illustrated reported. The game is currently still on schedule as normal.

The 49ers and the Packers aren't the only teams dealing with players out because of positive virus tests or at-risk contacts.

The Baltimore Ravens placed several players in isolation on Tuesday after they were identified by contact tracing measures as "high risk" contacts to Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive on Sunday.

"I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon," Humphrey tweeted on Monday.