49ers QB Brock Purdy Out for 6 Months Following Elbow Injury Sustained During NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers are facing another setback following Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

After the team's 31-7 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, CBS Sports is reporting that its starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, will be out for six months following a torn UCL injury to his right elbow that he acquired during the game.

According to a post-game report on the 49ers website, the injury occurred after Purdy, 23, was sacked on the final play of the team's first offensive series and took a hit during a pass attempt that resulted in a fumble.

After the team announced the injury on their social media accounts, he was taken out for the rest of the first half and replaced by backup quarterback Josh Johnson.

Purdy returned to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion during the third quarter and finished the game as starting quarterback.

In a press conference following the game and reported on by NBC Sports, Purdy added that he felt like his arm had stretched out during the game, adding: "Just felt like, really, a lot of just shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist — front and back. Just pain, really, all over."

According to Purdy, he began throwing practice throws on the sideline before officially going back into Sunday's game, "but even in those throws it was painful."

He added during the press conference: "So, I couldn't throw anything probably over 10 yards, 5 yards. So, that's why we just had some screens. It was really our only option when I went back in."

ESPN reports that Purdy is seeking additional medical opinions on whether he needs surgery, though his team is recommending he has it.

Following the 49ers defeat on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles punched their tickets into Super Bowl LVII and will face the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2023 Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 12.