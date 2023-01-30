49ers QB Brock Purdy Out for 6 Months Following Elbow Injury Sustained During NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is expected to be out of action for some time

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on January 30, 2023 11:04 PM
brock purdy, tom brady
Brock Purdy. Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty

The San Francisco 49ers are facing another setback following Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

After the team's 31-7 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, CBS Sports is reporting that its starting quarterback, Brock Purdy, will be out for six months following a torn UCL injury to his right elbow that he acquired during the game.

According to a post-game report on the 49ers website, the injury occurred after Purdy, 23, was sacked on the final play of the team's first offensive series and took a hit during a pass attempt that resulted in a fumble.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers hugs his girlfriend, Jenna Brandt, following an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Santa Clara, California
Michael Owens/Getty

After the team announced the injury on their social media accounts, he was taken out for the rest of the first half and replaced by backup quarterback Josh Johnson.

Purdy returned to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion during the third quarter and finished the game as starting quarterback.

In a press conference following the game and reported on by NBC Sports, Purdy added that he felt like his arm had stretched out during the game, adding: "Just felt like, really, a lot of just shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist — front and back. Just pain, really, all over."

According to Purdy, he began throwing practice throws on the sideline before officially going back into Sunday's game, "but even in those throws it was painful."

He added during the press conference: "So, I couldn't throw anything probably over 10 yards, 5 yards. So, that's why we just had some screens. It was really our only option when I went back in."

RELATED VIDEO: 49ers Player Marquise Goodwin Scores Touchdown Hours After Death of Baby Due to 'Complications'

ESPN reports that Purdy is seeking additional medical opinions on whether he needs surgery, though his team is recommending he has it.

Following the 49ers defeat on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles punched their tickets into Super Bowl LVII and will face the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2023 Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 12.

