Although manager Aaron Boone declined to share vaccination information about the players, at least 85% of the team has been vaccinated

4 New York Yankees Players Test Positive for COVID in a Week Following Road Trip to Florida

Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees is seen during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, August 5, 2021 in New York, New York.

The New York Yankees have been hit hard by COVID-19 this week as four players have now tested positive for the virus.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo became the latest player to test positive for COVID-19, the team announced shortly before Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Rizzo, who turned 32 on Sunday, "is doing all right," although he is experiencing some symptoms, per ESPN.



Rizzo — a cancer survivor who joined the team late last month after being traded from the Chicago Cubs — previously revealed that he had chosen not to get vaccinated. As part of MLB health and safety protocols, he will remain in quarantine for at least ten days.

Like the Yankees, the Cubs are among the MLB teams to have reached an 85% vaccination threshold.

Rizzo's positive COVID-19 test result is the fourth in a week for the Yankees.

Ace pitcher Gerrit Cole tested positive on Monday while fellow starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery tested positive the following day. Meanwhile, catcher Gary Sanchez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday.

"I guess I'm little concerned about everything, but we just got to do keep doing the best we can," Boone said earlier this week, according to NBC New York.

This latest outbreak for the Yankees — who had an additional six positive cases last month — took place after the team returned from a six-game road trip to Florida.

"I think a lot came out of Florida where we were in this wave of them,'' Boone told reporters on Sunday, according to ESPN. "It's a little of you don't know when and where it's spreading.''

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida, this past week the state surpassed its record of new daily cases three times, according to NBC News.

Although "a large percentage" of players on the team are vaccinated, Boone declined to go into specifics about each player. "I'm not going to get into that anymore," he said.

Additionally, following last month's All-Star break, six players tested positive for COVID-19: star outfielder Aaron Judge, third baseman Gio Urshela, backup catcher Kyle Higashioka, as well as pitchers Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Nestor Cortes Jr.



All of those six players have since been taken off the COVID-19 list.

Back in May, the Yankees dealt with another outbreak. At the time, the Yankees reported that eight players and staff members who had been vaccinated had tested positive for the virus, although it was later revealed that shortstop Gleyber Torres' result had been a false positive

The Yankees players and coaching staff were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccination on April 7, MLB previously reported.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is "74.4% effective and 72% effective in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 14 days and 28 days after vaccination, respectively" in Americans, according to the FDA.