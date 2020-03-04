3 Professional Frisbee Players Killed in Car Accident on Their Way to Practice in Michigan

Image zoom Michael Cannon, Drew Piet and Kevin Coulter GoFundMe; Drew Piet/Instagram; Kevin LeClaire/ULTIPhotos

A close-knit Michigan sports community is mourning the loss of 3 professional frisbee players after they were tragically killed in a car accident on their way to practice.

The American Disc League confirmed the news in a statement, revealing Detroit Mechanix players Michael Cannon, Kevin Coulter and Drew Piet died following the crash on Saturday, Feb. 29.

“We wish to send our deepest sympathies and love to the families and friends who have been impacted, and our support to all the players, staff, and members of the Detroit Mechanix.”

Also within the statement was a message from the Grand Rapids Ultimate Frisbee community, expressing “shock” over the sudden deaths.

“As a community we are all still in shock at the unfair passing of these remarkable individuals, and would like to offer as much help and support as we can to the families and players that have been affected by this terrible tragedy,” GRU said.

Michigan State Police confirmed to local outlet The Grand Rapids Press that the car that Coulter, 29, Piet, 28, and Cannon, 24, were in was stopped in traffic on the interstate due to an earlier crash when they were struck from behind in Ionia County around 7 p.m. The players were headed to practice in Detroit from Grand Rapids.

The driver of the other car, identified by police as a 34-year-old man, was allegedly speeding in a 2018 Honda CR-V and had not slowed for the stopped traffic when he rear-ended the group’s 2005 Toyota Camry, according to The Detroit News.

The Camry then crashed into a 2019 Jeep Compass.

Piet, who was driving the car, died of his injuries at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing after the crash. Coulter was killed instantly in the collision, The Detroit News reported.

Cannon, 24, was rushed to the hospital and put on life support but died Monday, his family told The Grand Rapids Press.

Police say the occupants of the Jeep Compass and the Honda CR-V suffered non-life threatening injuries, The Grand Rapids Press reported.

It is not immediately clear if the 34-year-old driver of the Honda will face charges.

On Monday, GRU hosted a memorial for the late players.

Coulter and Piet’s family attended the memorial and expressed gratitude for the support the community has shown their loved ones.

“The outpouring of support from the ultimate community is amazing,” Piet’s mother Marie Bongiovanni told The Grand Rapids Press. “I had no idea this was such a family, and I’m so glad that Drew was a part of this family,” Bongiovanni said of the sports team community.

Bongiovanni also urged drivers to pay attention on the road, adding to The Grand Rapids Press “My heart is broken and I will never be the same again.”

Coulter’s father Steve Coulter also spoke out telling The Grand Rapids Press “It’s hard, because you don’t know career-wise what he would have done and how he would have affected people, but it would’ve been something that helped society, helped the world.”

Since Cannon’s death, a GoFundMe was created in hopes of providing funds for his memorial.

“Mike was an Eagle Scout and his mentality to serve will live on through his choice to be an organ donor,” the page reads.