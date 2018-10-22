3 Players Suspended After Punches Thrown in Dramatic On-Court Scuffle During Lakers-Rockets Game

Three players have been suspended in the wake of a dramatic scuffle during the Los Angeles Lakers home game at Staples Center against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, the NBA confirmed in a news release.

The Lakers’ Brandon Ingram, 21, has been suspended for four games without pay, while Rajon Rondo, 32, is suspended for three games without pay. Houston Rockets star Chris Paul, 33, is suspended for two games without pay for his participation in the same fight.

Paul’s suspension began on Sunday, while the Lakers’ players will begin their suspensions at the team’s home game on Monday.

The Lakers and Rockets threw punches at Staples 😳 pic.twitter.com/YKWRkqHnXF — ESPN (@espn) October 21, 2018

The fight broke out during the fourth quarter, with only 4:13 minutes remaining in the Saturday game, according to the release. Ingram was called for a foul against the Rockets’ James Harden, prompting an emotional reaction from the Laker. A multi-player fight escalated, with Ingram “throwing a punch in the direction of Paul,” according to the NBA release.

His suspension was brought because of the punch, as well as for “confronting a game official in a hostile manner, and instigating the overall incident by shoving Rockets guard James Harden.”

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Rondo is suspended for “instigating a physical altercation with, and spitting and throwing multiple punches at, Paul,” according to the release. Paul’s suspension comes after he was “poking at and making contact with the face of Rondo, and throwing multiple punches at him.”

According to ESPN, Houston’s coach Mike D’Antoni called Paul’s punishment “not equitable.” Said D’Antoni, “If you wanted to suspend him one [game] I get it, just to make a statement. Then you’re talking monetarily, he’s paying three times more than the other guys are paying for missing games? That doesn’t seem to be right.”

RELATED: The Biggest Male On-Court Meltdowns in Tennis History

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Lakers coach Luke Walton said his team has “learned from the experience, and we’re moving on,” ESPN reported, noting the comments came before the suspensions.

“We learned — everyone learns something differently, but we brought it up, we talked about it, the message was delivered. And now it’s about next man up, moving forward, and keep positive, keep getting better.”

Houston ended up winning the matchup, 124-115.