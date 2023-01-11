21-Year-Old Air Force Lineman Hunter Brown Dies After Medical Emergency: 'Incredible Young Man'

The Air Force Academy is paying tribute to offensive lineman Hunter Brown, who died this week after experiencing a medical emergency.

In a news release, the Academy announced that 21-year-old Brown died on Monday morning while leaving his dorm for class. Emergency responders arrived at the scene but were unable to resuscitate the cadet.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, said in a statement.

"The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

The Academy said Brown, a Cadet 3rd Class, was studying management with a minor in French. He also helped their football team earn back-to-back winning seasons.

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate," said Troy Calhoun, head football coach at the Academy.

He continued: "He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

Brown was originally from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

"He leaves behind friends, grieving teammates, a grieving cadet wing and a devastated family," Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga said in the release.

RELATED VIDEO: Former Jacksonville Jaguars Player Uche Nwaneri Found Dead at 38

The Academy did not provide details about the medical emergency Brown experienced.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will investigate his death, the Academy said. It is standard protocol for any military member or on-base death, they added.