21-Year-Old Air Force Lineman Hunter Brown Dies After Medical Emergency: 'Incredible Young Man'

Brown, a sophomore at the Air Force Academy, died on Monday while leaving his dorm

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 02:54 PM
hunter brown
Hunter Brown. Photo: U.S. Air Force Academy

The Air Force Academy is paying tribute to offensive lineman Hunter Brown, who died this week after experiencing a medical emergency.

In a news release, the Academy announced that 21-year-old Brown died on Monday morning while leaving his dorm for class. Emergency responders arrived at the scene but were unable to resuscitate the cadet.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, said in a statement.

"The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

The Academy said Brown, a Cadet 3rd Class, was studying management with a minor in French. He also helped their football team earn back-to-back winning seasons.

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate," said Troy Calhoun, head football coach at the Academy.

He continued: "He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

Brown was originally from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

"He leaves behind friends, grieving teammates, a grieving cadet wing and a devastated family," Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga said in the release.

RELATED VIDEO: Former Jacksonville Jaguars Player Uche Nwaneri Found Dead at 38

The Academy did not provide details about the medical emergency Brown experienced.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will investigate his death, the Academy said. It is standard protocol for any military member or on-base death, they added.

Related Articles
Bills OL Dion Dawkins says 'We are Vulnerable Humans' After Damar Hamlin Injury
Bills' Dion Dawkins Shares Emotional Message After Teammate Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) in action against Rutgers during an NCAA football game, in Piscataway, N.J Iowa Rutgers Football, Piscataway, United States - 24 Sep 2022
Iowa Star Jack Campbell's Grandfather Hit by Van and Killed Hours Before the Music City Bowl
Avery Henry
Ohio State's Avery Henry Announces Bone Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Will Fight This!'
Dr. Bolek Payan, Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
https://twitter.com/samuelwestmore2/media samuel westmoreland 8 Photos & videos See new Tweets samuel westmoreland @samuelwestmore2
Mississippi State Football Player Samuel Westmoreland Dead at 18: 'A Tremendous Young Man'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/Shutterstock (9627005a) This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo) Minnesota Vikings NFL football team 2017 roster - 4 May 2017
Adam Zimmer, Bengals Assistant Coach and Son of NFL Coach Mike Zimmer, Dead at 38
Ohio Cross Country Runner Owen Grubb Dies After ‘Tragic Accident’ With Tree
Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet
https://freemanfuneralhomes.com/tribute/details/8590/Kyle-Mullen/obituary.html Kyle Mullen 1997 - 2022
U.S. Navy SEAL Candidate Died from Pneumonia After 'Hell Week,' Officers Facing Administrative Actions
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Travon Walker #44 of the Georgia Bulldogs leaves the field at the conclusion of the game against the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Athens, Georgia., Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, in Miami Gardens, Fla
Everything to Know About the 2022 NFL Draft Starting Tonight
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown attend the TJ Martell Foundation dinner on September 14, 1995 in New York City, New York
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Relationship: A Look Back
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs looks to the video board as he leaves the game in the sixth inning of an MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals on April 26, 2019 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Former Angels Employee Eric Kay Sentenced to 22 Years for Role in Tyler Skaggs' Overdose Death
Brexten Kade Green Listen to this obituary Obituary Send Flowers April 5, 2002 - July 2, 2022 So many people come into our lives and leave the way they came. However, there are those precious few who touch our hearts so deeply, they will never be the same. There’s no better way to describe Brexten. The amount of people he impacted and touched in his life is truly amazing. https://www.oklahoman.com/obituaries/pokl0246561?utm_source=Emporia+State+University+-+Main&utm_campaign=a434e90baa-hornet-announcements&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_1f0a344c57-a434e90baa-414848721
College Football Player Brexten Green, 20, Dies in Cliff-Diving Accident: 'Devastating Loss'
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now