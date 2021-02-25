Australia last hosted the Summer Olympics for the 2000 Games in Sydney

Will the 2032 Summer Olympics Be in Australia? Brisbane Is Named 'Preferred' Bid for Games

The Summer Olympics may be heading to Australia in 2032.

On Wednesday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, is the "preferred" host for the 2032 Summer Olympics.

IOC President Thomas Bach explained in a press conference this week that the IOC will start a "targeted dialogue" with the Brisbane 2032 Committee and Australian Olympic Committee (AOC).

The Olympic governing body also explained why Brisbane was chosen as the "preferred host," citing the city's experience in hosting major international sports events, as well as its climate in the summer months. The committee also said that the existing and planned transport infrastructure and the hotel accommodations available in Brisbane meet the Games' requirements.

"The commitment of Australia and Oceania to Olympic sports has grown remarkably since the fantastic Olympic Games Sydney 2000," Bach said in a statement. "This is why we see such strong public support. We decided to seize an opportunity to take to the next stage our discussions about returning 32 years later."

The 2020 Tokyo Games were postponed from last summer to this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Games — which will introduce breakdancing as a sport — are set to take place in Paris, while the 2028 Games will be held in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, the IOC published the first of its official Tokyo 2020 Playbooks that outline rules and restrictions being implemented for the Tokyo Games, which will begin on July 23 and go until Aug. 8.

Under the new rules, athletes and officials must wear a face mask "at all times" unless they are sleeping, eating, or at least six feet away from others while outside. Physical contact, such as hugs, handshakes, and high-fives, should also be avoided.

Athletes and officials do not have to get vaccinated for the Games but they must show proof of a negative coronavirus test before departure and take another test upon arrival in Tokyo, dependent upon where they are traveling from, according to the playbook.