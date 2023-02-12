Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles to Win 2023 Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl champions once again.

Kansas City beat the Philadelphia Eagles with a score of 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Super Bowl victory is the second in quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career, and the third for head coach Andy Reid. The franchise last won in 2020, when they beat the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce became the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl. Both have previously won the game, with Travis winning with the Chiefs in 2020 and Jason with the Eagles in 2018.

The Eagles were the first team to score just a few minutes into the first quarter, and Kansas City answered shortly after with a touchdown thrown by Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

Kansas City had a chance to take their first lead when Harrison Butker attempted a 42-yard field goal, which saw the football hit the left upright. Hurts then connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 45-yard touchdown catch to take a 14-7 lead.

The biggest highlight of the first half occurred when Hurts fumbled early in the second quarter, allowing the Chiefs to recover and run it back for a touchdown to tie the game at 14-14.

Philadelphia gained the lead with a rushing touchdown from Hurts to put the score at 21-14, then extended the lead with a 35-yard field goal right before the end of the second quarter.

Just before halftime, Mahomes limped back to the sidelines after he appeared to aggravate an ongoing ankle injury he first experienced during the AFC Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rihanna performed during the halftime show and revealed she is expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky.

The Chiefs — with Mahomes back on the field — scored shortly after the start of the third quarter, cutting their deficit to 21-24. Philadelphia answered back with a field goal just minutes before the start of the fourth quarter.

Kansas City took their first lead of the game with a touchdown less than two minutes into the fourth, then scored a second touchdown to bring the score to 35-27. Philadelphia tied it at 35-35 on Hurts' third rushing touchdown of the game.

The Chiefs sealed their victory with a last-second field goal, ending the game with a score of 38-35.

The night began with country singer Chris Stapleton singing a rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," with Troy Kotsur, the Oscar-winning actor who starred in 2021's feature film CODA, performing American sign language alongside him.

Grammy-winning artist Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds also showed off his vocal chops with a soaring rendition of "America the Beautiful" before the game.

Celebrities including LeBron James, Elon Musk, and WNBA star Brittney Griner were all in attendance at the game.

Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety, appeared in a pre-game ceremony that honored the medical teams from the Cincinnati Bengals and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Kansas City beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Conference Championship, to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Eagles bested the New York Giants, then the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, to reach their first Super Bowl since their 2018 win.