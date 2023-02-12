Travis Kelce Mocks the Chiefs Doubters: 'Not One of Y'all Said' They'd Win 2023 Super Bowl

Travis Kelce is poking fun at the naysayers who didn't believe in the Kansas City Chiefs this year.

When the younger Kelce sibling — whose brother Jason, 35, plays for the Philadelphia Eagles — got up on the champions' platform after his team won Super Bowl 2023, he had a message for the haters.

"I got a great team. We had an unbelievable run and man, it feels good!" Kelce, 33, said during his post-game interview, adding: "Not one of y'all said the Chiefs were going to win it, and look at us now!"

The tight end admitted that his team was "a little uncharacteristic in the beginning" as they were trailing their opponent 21-14 by the end of the first half, but shared that "everybody had that determination" and "look in their eye" coming out in the second.

"Sure enough, the Chiefs came away with a victory, baby!" he said after kissing the trophy.

Travis ended his Super Bowl moment — with his voice a bit hoarse — by shouting out the Beastie Boys' lyric: "You gotta fight for your right!" from the trio's iconic 1986 single.

Jason was clearly a good sport after his little brother's Kansas City Chiefs won 38-35 in the action-packed fourth quarter.

As time was officially called and the Chiefs were declared the winners over the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason gave his brother a big hug, just like he did before kick-off.

Trailing at the end of the first half 14-21, the Chiefs came up with three big offensive plays and three touchdowns in the second, even after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got injured just under two minutes before halftime.

With more than five minutes left at the end of the fourth quarter, the Eagles scored another touchdown, tying the game 35-35 by successfully pulling off a two-point conversion.

The Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker then kicked a field goal to win the game 38-35.

Travis appeared to say something encouraging in Jason's ear as he reacted to his brother's words during their embrace, then the two parted so that the tight end could revel in his celebratory moment, hugging his teammates and cheering loudly for the cameras.

Before the two squared off in the NFL championship on Sunday, the brothers shared an embrace before kick-off in the spirit of healthy competition.

As the National Anthem, performed by Chris Stapleton, played before the game, Travis and Jason were both shown on the Jumbotron, with tears streaming down Travis' face.

Before the game, their mom, Donna, told PEOPLE that she planned to write letters to each of them.

"I wrote them both letters and I'm going to take them cookies," she shared.

Donna says she did something similar for her sons for Christmas, but this time she'll be celebrating her sons' historic NFL accomplishment as the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl.

The brothers are no strangers to the Super Bowl, and they've always been happy for each other's successes — despite their competitive nature. "The happiest I've ever been for him was seeing him win the Super Bowl and seeing how crazy he went on the field," Travis told Sports Illustrated about his big brother Jason's Super Bowl win in 2018.

Jason had similar feelings toward Travis' Super Bowl victory two years later. "Winning it yourself is a very self-gratifying thing … but seeing someone you love and care about accomplish their dreams is potentially more gratifying," Jason said to SI.