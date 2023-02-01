Pro Bowl Coach Eli Manning Says Pete Davidson Wants to Pick His Outfit: 'I'm a Little Nervous'

After Davidson was announced as his 2023 Pro Bowl honorary team captain, NFC head coach Manning tells PEOPLE he's worried the SNL alum can't "get through a full pep talk without laughing"

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

and
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Published on February 1, 2023 02:49 PM
pete davidson, eli manning
Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Eli Manning feels good about coaching the NFC team at the upcoming 2023 Pro Bowl — but he's just a "little nervous" about his honorary captain, comedian Pete Davidson.

"He said he wants to be in charge of the outfits, the coaching outfits," Manning, 42, tells PEOPLE while chatting about his involvement with Quaker's Pregrain Contest tied to next year's Super Bowl.

"So I said that was fine reluctantly, and I'm a little nervous and scared about what I might be wearing or if we are wearing matching outfits," he adds.

The two-time Super Bowl champion admits Davidson has some athletic skill after seeing him catch a football, but says he worries the King of Staten Island star's knack for cracking jokes could be a distraction in the locker room.

"But Pete's a big football fan," Manning says. "And so I told him he's in charge of the pep talk. He's got to have something to get these guys fired up and see if he can get through a full pep talk without laughing through it."

Eli Manning Admits ‘I’m a Little Bit Better’ at Pickleball Than Peyton Manning: ‘It Gets Very Competitive’
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Davidson was announced as the honorary team captain for the NFC after Manning was named the team's head Pro Bowl coach.

The Saturday Night Live alum will be up against AFC honorary captain Snoop Dogg, but the event will be particularly personal for Manning, as his brother Peyton Manning is coaching the AFC team.

Davidson told PEOPLE he's "doing this to impress my Uncle Mike" after his selection earlier this month.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/pete-davidson/" data-inlink="true">Pete Davidson</a> & Snoop Dogg Revealed as Pro Bowl Team Captains: 'The Competition Is Going to Go Off'
NFL

Snoop Dogg, 51, who performed during last year's Super Bowl LVI halftime show, said: "I'm comin' back to the NFL field, but this time, instead of performing, I'm going head-to-head with Pete and competing for the title of The Pro Bowl Games Champion."

"The competition is going to go off, but we all know that Peyton and our AFC squad are gonna do some big things," he added. "We'll end up on that podium."

RELATED VIDEO: Maya Rudolph & M&M'S Team Up For Sweet New Super Bowl Partnership

The Pro Bowl starts Thursday and is being hosted for the second consecutive year at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Pro Bowl players will compete in eight skills challenges, leading up to a non-contact flag football game on Sunday.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games kick off live on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 pm. EST on ESPN.

