2023 NFL Draft: Everything to Know

Some of the best players in college football are heading to the NFL.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on April 27 at 8 p.m. ET and ends on April 29 after seven rounds of selection.

An opportunity for teams to add talented rookies to their rosters, the first NFL draft occured in 1936. Over four decades later, the NFL began televising the event live in 1980. Each of the 32 teams in the NFL gets one pick in each of the seven rounds of the draft, and the order of selection is determined by the reverse order of finish the season before.

This year, collegiate players C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Bryce Young of Alabama and Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama, are all predicted to be among the first names called in round one. "Wherever God wants me to be, that's what's important," Stroud told PEOPLE exclusively ahead of the draft. "I mean, I know that He has a plan in my life, so whether I go 1, 2, 3 in the draft, wherever it's at, I'm ready for it, and I'm blessed to be here."

From how to watch the draft to which team has the first pick, here's everything to know about the 2023 NFL draft.

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

Gregory Shamus/Getty

The draft will take place between April 27 and April 29, 2023. The first round begins on April 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will occur on April 28 at 7 p.m., while rounds four through seven will take place on April 29 starting at 12 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2023 NFL Draft?

Jamie Squire/Getty

Kansas City, Missouri, is the host city of this year's NFL draft. The draft will occur in the plaza outside of Union Station. 2023 will mark the first time Kansas City, which is home to the Super Bowl-winnig Chiefs, has hosted the event.

How do I watch the NFL Draft?

Kevin Sabitus/Getty

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network are all broadcasting the event, and it is also set to be livestreamed through fuboTV. Meanwhile, CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports' 24/7 streaming network, will also provide coverage.

What is the first round picking order of the 2023 draft?

Kevin Sabitus/Getty

After the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round selection due to multiple NFL rule violations in August 2022, there are just 31 picks in the first round of this year's draft. According to ESPN, the NFL found that the Dolphins violated their anti-tampering policy three times between 2019 and 2022 following a six-month investigation. The team also lost their third-round selection in the 2024 draft as a result.

So, per the NFL, the order for the first round of the 2023 draft is as follows:

Carolina Panthers (via Chicago Bears) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) Detroit Lions Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears Philadelphia Eagles Tennessee Titans Houston Texans New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

Who are the top draft prospects for 2023?

Bryce Young

Marvin Gentry/Getty

Bryce Young, quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, is one of the top prospects in the 2023 draft. He holds the record for the most passing yards in a game by an Alabama quarterback with 559, and has won a number of awards including the Heisman Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding player in college football.

Will Anderson Jr.

Brandon Sumrall/Getty

Will Anderson Jr., also of the Alabama Crimson Tide, plays as an outside linebacker and is a two-time winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the best defensive player in college football. He was also voted fifth for the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

Jalen Carter

Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who plays for the Georgia Bulldogs, was named to the 2022 All-SEC football team. After Georgia won the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, he declared for the NFL Draft.

However, in March 2023, Carter was sentenced to 12 of months probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service for his alleged involvement in a car crash that killed a teammate and a team staffer in January. Per CNN, Carter's attorney Kim Stephens submitted a plea of no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving.

C.J. Stroud

Gregory Shamus/Getty

C.J. Stroud, quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes, is a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist. Before declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, he led the Buckeyes to victory in the 2021 Rose Bowl and also played in the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinals.

Will Levis

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty

Quarterback Will Levis began his collegiate career with the Penn State Nittany Lions before transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats in 2021. While playing for Kentucky, he led the Wildcats to a win over No. 15 Iowa in the 2022 Citrus Bowl.

Devon Witherspoon

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Devon Witherspoon is a cornerback for the Illinois Fighting Illini. He was a consensus All-American in 2022 and named the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year. He didn't play football until his junior year of high school, but as a senior in 2018 he was the Pensacola News Journal Defensive Player of the Year as well as Male Athlete of the Year.