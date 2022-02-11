Super Bowl Superfans: The Biggest Celebrity Fans of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals

Meet the celebrities who will be rooting on the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals when they go head-to-head at the 2022 Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is just days away, and these celebrities are making sure we all know who they're rooting for.

As the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams prepare to face off for the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl 56, celebrity fans of each team are showing off their pride for both teams.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From celebrity Bengals fans who are ready to see their team appear in its first Super Bowl since 1988 to Rams supporters who are showing off their team spirit, here are the biggest celebrity fans of the Rams and the Bengals.

Ty Burrell

Celebrity Rams Fans Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Modern Family's Ty Burrell may have been born in Oregon, but he has always been a fan of the L.A. Rams. He said of his fandom, "It goes back to birth ... When I was a kid we lived in Oregon and all of my relatives lived in Los Angeles, and they would send us Rams gear as our way of keeping in touch with each other. And so the gear became symbolic to all these family members that I loved and didn't get to see."

Daniel Dae Kim

Celebrity Rams Fans Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Kim has been spotted supporting the Rams on their home turf and even keeping up with them while he was abroad. In 2019, he tweeted that he was watching them play all the way from Korea.

Rob Lowe

Celebrity Rams Fans Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

In 2020, Lowe gave a lucky Rams fan a tour of SoFi stadium alongside lifelong Rams fan...

Danny Trejo

...who told Spectrum News 1 that he is has been a Rams fan "since the 50s!" Trejo often posts videos and photos on Instagram, showing off his superfan status.

Taran Killam

Celebrity Rams Fans Credit: Taran Killam/Instagram

The Saturday Night Live alum is a huge fan of the Rams and has recruited wife Colbie Smulders to the club. "We had a good luck charm. #RamsHouse," the actor wrote on Instagram following the Rams' win over Kansas City.

Jessica Alba

Celebrity Rams Fans Credit: Jessica Alba/Instagram

The actress took her mom and dad to the at the NFC Championship Game, posting a photo of the entire family donning plenty of fan gear.

Kendrick Lamar

The rapper may not be declaring his love for the Los Angeles team on social media, but he's surely made his Rams fan status clear. Lamar hung out with the Rams and ran a route at the team's training camp in 2016.

Bryan Cranston

The Breaking Bad actor goes "way back" with the Rams, as he grew up in Los Angeles supporting the team, he told Good Morning Football in 2019. Cranston said he felt "dumped" by the team when it moved to St. Louis, Missouri.

All ended well, though, after the team returned to L.A. in 2016.

"I was a little standoffish at first, but they won me back," Cranston said. "Now the new energy that was infused, it's a very exciting time."

Magic Johnson

Celebrity Rams Fans Credit: Magic Johnson/Instagram

It's not surprising the the L.A. Lakers legend and part owner of the L.A. Dodgers would show his allegiance to the city's football team, too.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Celebrity Rams Fans Credit: Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress is a big L.A. Rams fan, often posting photos in her fan gear on Instagram. In one particularly funny instance, Gellar and her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. were mistaken on the Rams jumbotron for ...

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko

... as the couple showed their allegiance to the NFL team during the NFL Championship Game.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

The Aussie actress cheered on the L.A. Rams at the NFC Championship Game.

Gabrielle Union

The Rams should count themselves lucky that they have Bring It On alum Gabrielle Union in their cheering section!

Flea

Celebrity Rams Fans Credit: Harry How/Getty

"I am a los Angeles rams man through and through," the guitarist — who performed with the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2016 at the team's opening game — said of his allegiance to the Rams.

Celebrity Bengals Fans

Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In 2016, Harrelson shared that he thought he was responsible for cursing his "beloved" Bengals while he was still a regular on Cheers. Harrelson revealed that, "after the last Bengals playoff game, I cursed their fate" during an episode of the popular show, which was still on the air at the time of the team's last playoff win. Luckily the "curse" was broken this year!

George Clooney

George Clooney promoting 'The Tender Bar' at the Ham Yard Hotel for Deadline Contenders Presentation at part of the London Film Festival on October 09, 2021 in London, England. Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Clooney revealed on the red carpet of the Academy Awards in 2013 that he is, indeed, a Bengals supporter.

Pete Davidson

SMA POLL SEXIEST INTERNET BOYFRIEND Credit: Getty

Pete Davidson said on PEOPLE (The TV Show!) that he will be rooting for the Bengals "because I love underdogs, so I'm pumped" and gave a nod to the Bengals' well-liked quarterback, Joe Burrow: "I'm a big Burrow guy. I think that guy's hysterical. He's effortlessly really cool and funny and endearing. And I think everybody's really pulling for him"

Has he convinced girlfriend Kim Kardashian to cheer on Cincinnatti as well? Sounds like they'll be a house divided: "No, I don't think so. I think we're going head to head."

Nick Lachey

The Cincinnati, Ohio native is a huge fan of the Bengals. Lachey tweeted in Jan. 2022 after the team's playoff win, "I was 17 the last time my #bengals won a playoff game. To watch that game with my son made it worth the wait!! Love this city and love this team. Why stop now, let's keep this thing going!"

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton Blake Shelton | Credit: Sarah Kerver/Getty

Blake Shelton will also be wearing orange and black to support the Bengals, he said on PEOPLE (The TV Show!): "I'm going with the Cincinnatti Bengals, [host] Kay Adams! Yeah!"

Carmen Electra

After the Bengals secured a spot in the Super Bowl, Electra posted a video of her team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, captioning it "We are not the underdogs anymore #cincinnati #bengals are goin to the #thesuperbowl #whodey #winners."

Kid Cudi

The rapper was "so geeked" after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sent him his grass-stained jersey after leading the team to victory over the Kansas City chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl.

John Legend

As an Ohio native, singer John Legend knows where his loyalties lie. "Oh. My. God. The Bengals are in the Super Bowl," Legend tweeted after his team advanced to the championship.

Jerry Springer