Schedule Released for 2022 Soccer World Cup in Qatar

The tournament will be kicked off at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar

Let the countdown begin.

The schedule for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was released on Wednesday, with the kickoff set for November 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CET.

The first game will be held at El Bayt Stadium, which — according to a release — holds 60,000 people and is named after the traditional tents used in the Gulf region.

Group matches will follow, lasting 12 days, with four matches a day.

The play-off for third place will be held at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, and the final will be one day later, on the 18th. That championship game will be at Qatar's Lusail Stadium.